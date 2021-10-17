1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible Is a Roman Red Survivor, Still Looks Stunning

Introduced in 1958 as a top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air, the Chevrolet Impala became a big hit. As sales continued to climb toward 1960, Chevrolet decided to also launch a performance version of the full-size. It arrived in 1961 as the Impala SS.
When fitted with the big 409- and 427-cubic-inch (6.7- and 7.0-liter) V8s, the Impala SS turned into a full-fledged muscle car. However, the "Super Sport" badge was also available with smaller, less powerful V8s, including the entry-level 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) mill.
This 1962 SS Convertible is one of those cars that came with a 283 under the hood. And even though it's not as powerful as its 327 and 409 siblings, it's just as rare and desirable. Once a precious garage queen, this Impala spent about 12 years off the road and has seen better days. But it just got a lifeline thanks to the folks over at YouTube's "IowaClassicCars."
Finished in black from the factory, the Impala SS now sports a flashy shade of Roman Red paint. Well, it's not as flashy as it used to be, but it's still a head-turner. Despite showing a bit of surface rust. Perhaps the fact that this land yacht still sports its original SS trim, including the brushed aluminum inserts, helps too.
While it may look like a barn find, this car was someone's prized daily driver at some point. You can tell by looking inside the cabin, where the full-size showcases reupholstered door panels and seats in a period-correct red over silver. The interior actually looks almost perfect and the floor appears to be in decent condition. The doors still shut nice, which is a bonus for such an old car.
On the flip side, the 283 four-barrel V8 is no longer running. It still turns freely, but it's way past its prime. This isn't surprising given that it's been sitting for around 12 years. But the guys that bought it are set to get the car running again and put it back on the road.
They actually manage to fire it up with a bit of work, all of which is documented in the video below. Yes, this Impala SS will require a few repairs and upgrades to become road-worthy again, but it's great to see such a rare automobile getting the attention it deserves. Hopefully, the guys at the shop will be back with a video showing this Roman Red survivor rolling on the road again.
This 1962 SS Convertible is one of those cars that came with a 283 under the hood. And even though it's not as powerful as its 327 and 409 siblings, it's just as rare and desirable. Once a precious garage queen, this Impala spent about 12 years off the road and has seen better days. But it just got a lifeline thanks to the folks over at YouTube's "IowaClassicCars."
Finished in black from the factory, the Impala SS now sports a flashy shade of Roman Red paint. Well, it's not as flashy as it used to be, but it's still a head-turner. Despite showing a bit of surface rust. Perhaps the fact that this land yacht still sports its original SS trim, including the brushed aluminum inserts, helps too.
While it may look like a barn find, this car was someone's prized daily driver at some point. You can tell by looking inside the cabin, where the full-size showcases reupholstered door panels and seats in a period-correct red over silver. The interior actually looks almost perfect and the floor appears to be in decent condition. The doors still shut nice, which is a bonus for such an old car.
On the flip side, the 283 four-barrel V8 is no longer running. It still turns freely, but it's way past its prime. This isn't surprising given that it's been sitting for around 12 years. But the guys that bought it are set to get the car running again and put it back on the road.
They actually manage to fire it up with a bit of work, all of which is documented in the video below. Yes, this Impala SS will require a few repairs and upgrades to become road-worthy again, but it's great to see such a rare automobile getting the attention it deserves. Hopefully, the guys at the shop will be back with a video showing this Roman Red survivor rolling on the road again.