5 1,300 HP Turbo Axle Mustang Looks Ready for Virtual Launch Into Drag Stratosphere

2 Dodge Challenger Outsold the Mustang This Year, Camaro Lags Far Behind

More on this:

Abandoned for Years: 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang D Code Wants to Get Back on the Road

The birth of the Ford Mustang and how this super-popular model came to be is a story that every car enthusiast should know, but at the same time, it’s also something that makes collectors out there drool over an early example that still sports everything original. 24 photos



The Mustang that we have here, for example, is one of these early examples hoping to get back on the road, though as you can easily figure out with just a few clicks in the photo gallery, the whole thing is going to be a heck of a job.



The car comes in a very rough shape, and most likely, it’s been abandoned for years, obviously not in the best conditions. And this is why the Mustang is very close to becoming a



eBay seller



This doesn’t necessarily mean the Mustang still isn’t worth a second chance, though whoever ends up buying the car certainly knows such a project is extremely challenging.



This is probably the reason the vehicle hasn’t yet received any bids, despite the auction starting at $1,995. If you want to check out the Mustang in person, it’s parked in Bristol, Vermont. Of course, finding a 1964 1/2 Mustang in mint condition isn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds, especially if you’re not willing to spend a small fortune on it, so a potential plan B is to just get an all-original project car and bring it back to a mint condition yourselves.The Mustang that we have here, for example, is one of these early examples hoping to get back on the road, though as you can easily figure out with just a few clicks in the photo gallery, the whole thing is going to be a heck of a job.The car comes in a very rough shape, and most likely, it’s been abandoned for years, obviously not in the best conditions. And this is why the Mustang is very close to becoming a rust bucket , though if you want to see the better side of the story, many of the big parts are still there.eBay seller yosodi says the vehicle is an original D code Mustang, and this supposedly makes it very rare. According to rough estimates, however, some 28 to 35 percent of the 1964 1/2 Mustangs were D-coded (coming with a 289/4.7-liter 4-barrel engine with 218 hp). When describing this barn find, I think calling it less common would be far more accurate than rare.This doesn’t necessarily mean the Mustang still isn’t worth a second chance, though whoever ends up buying the car certainly knows such a project is extremely challenging.This is probably the reason the vehicle hasn’t yet received any bids, despite the auction starting at $1,995. If you want to check out the Mustang in person, it’s parked in Bristol, Vermont.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.