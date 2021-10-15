Forgotten 1968 Plymouth Satellite Comes Out of Storage, Goes Drag Racing

More on this:

1 Big Barn Opens Up to Reveal Stash of Rare Oldsmobiles and Cadillacs, All for Sale

2 1962 AMC Rambler American Was Left to Rot for 50 Years, Still Runs and Drives

3 Hidden Classic Car Collection Comes Out of the Barn, Includes Rare Gems

4 The World's Largest Junkyard Is Home to More than 4,000 Classics, Celebrity Cars Included

5 1974 Ford Econoline Sat in the Woods for 35 Years, Comes Out in One Piece