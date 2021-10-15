Forgotten 1968 Plymouth Satellite Comes Out of Storage, Goes Drag Racing

Seeing cars coming out of barns after a long time is as exciting as barn finds get. But seeing an old muscle car that's been sitting for almost 20 decades hit the drag strip and survive the experience is even better. Here's a 1968 Plymouth Satellite doing just that.
Produced from 1964 to 1974, the Satellite is one of those Plymouths that got overshadowed by the Road Runner and the GTX. But this car got just as much attention from Mopar. The company rolled out a couple of high-power coupes to go with the sedans and stations wagons from 1968 to 1970.
And the options list included both the iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi and the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8s. This 1968 Satellite came with a different engine from the factory. Later on, in its life, it received a 440 six-barrel. But it's also been forgotten in a barn after the owner that did the swap passed away in 2005.
Thanks to Dylan McCool, who purchased it earlier in 2021, the Satellite is ready for a new life. And even though the car wasn't in very good shape drivetrain-wise, it survived a few passes at the drag strip.
Although it looks almost perfect on the outside, minus the missing front bumper, this Satellite came with a troublesome 440 V8. The mill struggled to start, the exhaust popped, and the carburetor didn't work very well. On top of that, the automatic transmission didn't have a second gear.
After a tricky 30-minute drive home, Dylan addressed most of the issues and installed a new carburetor, fuel lines, spark plugs, and an electric fuel pump. He also fixed the gearbox. The upgrades brought the 440 up to speed, so he decided to take the Satellite to the drag strip for a few passes. Not before putting a 1969 Road Runner bumper on the front fascia.
The Mopar isn't as fast as it should be in a straight line, but Dylan manages to run a couple of decent passes. He attempts a third run, but it all comes to a halt when the Satellite starts leaking transmission fluid. With the gearbox no longer working properly, Dylan puts the Plymouth on the trailer and takes it back to the shop.
He's obviously disappointed that he couldn't drive it more. Still, He agrees that the car needs additional work to become drag-worthy. And at the end of the day, the Satellite behaved better than expected for a car that spent 16 years off the road. I have a feeling we'll see more of this Mopar at the drag strip soon. It looks the part, and it has a lot of potential.
And the options list included both the iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi and the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8s. This 1968 Satellite came with a different engine from the factory. Later on, in its life, it received a 440 six-barrel. But it's also been forgotten in a barn after the owner that did the swap passed away in 2005.
Thanks to Dylan McCool, who purchased it earlier in 2021, the Satellite is ready for a new life. And even though the car wasn't in very good shape drivetrain-wise, it survived a few passes at the drag strip.
Although it looks almost perfect on the outside, minus the missing front bumper, this Satellite came with a troublesome 440 V8. The mill struggled to start, the exhaust popped, and the carburetor didn't work very well. On top of that, the automatic transmission didn't have a second gear.
After a tricky 30-minute drive home, Dylan addressed most of the issues and installed a new carburetor, fuel lines, spark plugs, and an electric fuel pump. He also fixed the gearbox. The upgrades brought the 440 up to speed, so he decided to take the Satellite to the drag strip for a few passes. Not before putting a 1969 Road Runner bumper on the front fascia.
The Mopar isn't as fast as it should be in a straight line, but Dylan manages to run a couple of decent passes. He attempts a third run, but it all comes to a halt when the Satellite starts leaking transmission fluid. With the gearbox no longer working properly, Dylan puts the Plymouth on the trailer and takes it back to the shop.
He's obviously disappointed that he couldn't drive it more. Still, He agrees that the car needs additional work to become drag-worthy. And at the end of the day, the Satellite behaved better than expected for a car that spent 16 years off the road. I have a feeling we'll see more of this Mopar at the drag strip soon. It looks the part, and it has a lot of potential.