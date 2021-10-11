Hidden Classic Car Collection Comes Out of the Barn, Includes Rare Gems

Have you noticed how barn finds keep popping out of nowhere? Old cars come out of barns almost daily and I think that is just awesome. Sure, most of them are in bad shape, but there's always someone willing to adopt them for a project or to source parts for a restoration.
Well, here's yet another barn that opened its doors to reveal a collection of classic vehicles. And it's quite the big one, with almost 20 old gals brought into the light after several years of storage. And it turns out they've already been sold, as the owner wanted to clear the barn and set up an auction for that.
The collection includes somewhat common cars from the 1950s, but there are a few rare gems to talk about as well. Go to the 30-second mark in the video below and you'll see a 1920s, cream two-door coupe. That's a very cool Dodge from the Dodge Brothers era before the company was acquired by the Chrysler Corporation in 1928. It even features the old emblem with the six-pointed star logo and seems to be in decent shape for a 100-year-old car.
There are a couple of other pre-WWII vehicles in there, including a 1935 Ford five-window coupe and what seems to be a Model A from the 1920s. They're all parked alongside newer automobiles, including a 1962 Pontiac LeMans drop-top and a 1950s Buick Special. The latter is finished in a very desirable two-tone, light blue livery, but it has a few rust holes.
The barn was also home to a mysterious, yellow, phaeton-style car. You can see it at the 1:30-minute mark. It could be from the 1910s, but it's difficult to identify it in the absence of a front radiator and badge. It's not a Ford Model T and it looks too small for a Pierce-Arrow. But it's most likely built by a company that's no longer on the market. If you know what it is, drop me a line in the comments below.
The collection expands beyond the barn. There are a couple of old 1960s pickup trucks on the front lawn plus a few more vehicles in the backyard. There's also an old boat in there, but it might not be for sale. On top of that, the owner auctioned off quite a few engines, including an old flathead V8 and a four-cylinder Kaiser (maybe from a Henry?). I haven't seen one of these in a very long time.
Well, all I can do is hope that every car and engine will end up in a good home and that most of them will find their way on public roads after decades of sitting in the dark.
