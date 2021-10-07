The World's Largest Junkyard Is Home to More than 4,000 Classics, Celebrity Cars Included

Earlier this year we told you about Old Car City USA, a massive junkyard in White, Georgia. Home to more than 4,000 classic cars and trucks, it's described by its owner as the "world's largest known classic car junkyard." Thanks to YouTube's "Classic Car Rescue," we can now see a large part of it on camera.
Stretching over 34 acres of forested land, this place is huge and it takes several hours to go through it. The interesting thing about it though is that it's not your regular abandoned junkyard. Old Car City started as a small general store in 1931 and the property has been family-owned and operated ever since. You won't find a store over there now, but there's a sea of classic American-made cars and trucks.
The place is quite famous too, having been visited and documented not only by photographers but also by popular media outlets, including the New York Times and BBC over the years.
The junkyard also includes a few famous cars, starting with the last vehicle Elvis Presley ever bought in 1977, just a couple of months before he died. The 1946 Ford truck used in the 1983 film "Murder in Coweta County," starring Johnny Cash and Andy Griffith, is also resting its metal bones here.
Famous vehicles aside, this junkyard is home to cars built from the 1930s to the 1980s. However, the majority of them seem to come from the 1950s and 1960s, so it's basically a ghost town from the golden era of the automobile. Look close enough and you'll spot every important nameplate from that period, whether we're talking about General Motors, Chrysler, or Ford.
It's quite eerie too. With vegetation having taken over most of the land, many cars are buried in the ground or covered in leaves and plants. It might be upsetting to see so many cool cars rotting away in a place like this, but at least this junkyard operates as a museum. Spending time with them might turn out to be a relaxing adventure.
Speaking of which, you can visit this junkyard for only $20. Entrance is $10 for children aged seven to 12 and free for children aged six and younger. But you'll need to pay an extra $30 to take photos. Until you get there, you can take a 23-minute, virtual walkaround in the videos below.
