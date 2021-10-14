Big Barn Opens Up to Reveal Stash of Rare Oldsmobiles and Cadillacs, All for Sale

If I had a penny for every barn that's hiding at least one American classic car, I'd be rich. That's how many barn finds have yet to be discovered in the U.S. But here's one that just opened up to reveal a hoard of Oldsmobiles and Cadillacs. And they're all for sale.
Documented by YouTube's "Classic Car & Muscle Car," this barn has been hiding a handful of classics for about 30 years. Most of them have been waiting to be restored, but it turns out the owner has way too many projects on his hands. Now aged 77, he wants to let them go so he can focus on the cars that he can actually put back on the road soon.
So what do we have here, you ask? Well, he's selling a few cool gems, starting with a 1957 Oldsmobile Super 88 Holiday coupe. An early third-gen 88, this two-door came with a cool two-tone paint and a powerful 371-cubic-inch (6.1-liter) Rocket V8 back in the day. Now it's just a carcass waiting for a second chance, but the owner claims he still has all the parts.
The garage is home to a couple more Oldsmobiles, including a 1967 Cutlass and a 1970 W30. The latter is a very desirable Olds nowadays, but it's also a project car and needs a lot of work. The 1967 Cutlass on the other hand, still comes with the original, numbers-matching 330-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) V8. The owner suggests it could run and drive with very little maintenance.
The Olds stash is rounded off by a few shelves packed with Starfire parts. GM built the Starfire from 1961 to 1966, so it's a rare Oldsmobile nameplate. No word on what model-year version these parts are from, but it's a good place to start if you're working on one.
There are also a couple of old Caddilacs in there. One is a rather unimpressive 1972 Eldorado, but the owner is also looking to get rid of a 1949 coupe. Making things that much more interesting, it already comes with a chopped top, so it's been prepared for a restomod project.
Finally, there's also a 1961 Pontiac Catalina Convertible waiting for a new owner. An early second-gen car, it's in far better shape than the Oldsmobiles and Cadillacs. The owner doesn't say which 389-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8 lurks under the hood (Pontiac offered it with ratings from 215 to 318 horsepower) but confirms that it runs and drives.
All told, this barn houses an interesting hoard of GM-built classics, many of which are definitely worth saving. But as much as I like Oldsmobiles, I'd probably jump into that Catalina and drive it home. How about you?
