1962 AMC Rambler American Was Left to Rot for 50 Years, Still Runs and Drives

The Rambler name has an interesting and rather intricate history. It was first used from 1900 to 1914 by the Thomas B. Jeffery Company and it returned under Nash Motors from 1950 to 1954. After Nash merged with Hudson to form American Motors Corporation, Rambler remained on the market under AMC through 1969. The American, a compact car, was the last Rambler marketed in the United States.
The American was produced over three generations. From 1958 to 1960, AMC offered a compact that looked a lot like the Nash Rambler from the mid-1950s. The 1961 redesign saw a completely revamped, more modern compact arrive into dealerships. It retained the inline-six engine of its predecessor. Finally, AMC redesigned the Rambler for the 1964 model year and kept it in showrooms for five years. This time around, it also offered a selection of V8 engines.
While the third-gen American is a more common sight and benefits from more publicity thanks to the muscular SC/Rambler trim, the second-gen model remains somewhat anonymous to this day. It's perhaps a classic that one wants, but the one you should get if you want a unique compact from the early 1960s.
Unfortunately, many of these Ramblers got lost on the way, mainly after being abandoned in junkyards and barns. This 1962 four-door sedan had a similar fate, being parked in a field near a farm. But, after a whopping 50 years off the road, the Rambler 400 got a second chance at life. And amazingly enough, it still ran and drove after some work under the hood.
Discovered by the folks over at YouTube's "Restored" while visiting an abandoned Texas farm packed with more than 100 classics, the Rambler was saved alongside a 1974 Ford Econoline in similar condition. The compact is quite rusty after sitting outside for five decades, but it looks better than expected. However, the engine compartment is a different story, having been overtaken by rodents. On top of that, the inline-six engine was stuck.
If you don't know your Ramblers, the second-gen American came with a 196-cubic-inch (3.2-liter) inline-six engine. Inherited from the first-gen model, the mill was around a decade old when AMC used it in the compact. It was rated at 125 horsepower in the American 400 trim, but AMC increased output to 138 horses in 1963. And it was quite reliable too.
This video is actually solid proof that Nash build a few good engines in the 1950s. It takes a lot of work, but the 3.2-liter six-cylinder fires up. And remember, it's been 50 years since it's been retired from road duty. And not only does it run, but it still has what it takes to move the Rambler around. Sure, this car requires a whole lot of work to become road-worthy again, but it's an amazing revival given the conditions it was kept in for half a century.
