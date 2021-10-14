This Vitamin C 1970 Plymouth Cuda Looks Great from the Back, Horrible from the Front

If you’re wondering which was the most popular color option on the 1970 Barracuda , the answer is as simple as it could be: Rallye Red. More than 5,700 units, or over 11 percent of the total production for this year, came with this finish, as for some reason, people really loved this shade of red. 18 photos



Somewhere in the middle, there’s also Vitamin C Orange, a finish that made its way to close to 2,000 cars, therefore accounting for 4 percent of the total 1970 Barracuda option.



Many would be tempted to call this Cuda a rust bucket, and without a doubt, they wouldn’t necessarily be wrong. There’s plenty of rust on the car, including on the frame, the floor, and the trunk, and what’s worse is that both the engine and the transmission are missing.



Others, however, choose to see the glass half full and think that the original VIN tag, manual steering box, brakes, and front sway bar make for some pretty hard-to-find parts paving the way for a possible restoration.



If you're one of these people and want to take it home, the bad news is that eBay seller classicmuscleparts isn't willing to let the car go for cheap. The current price is close to $8,500, and the vehicle is parked in Galway, New York.

