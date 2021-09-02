1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Sees Daylight After 35 Years, Flaunts Numbers-Matching V8

When Ford introduced the Mustang in 1964, it was a rather mild pony car with small-block V8 engines rated at no more than 271 horsepower. But as GM and Chrysler joined the market, Ford quickly turned the Mustang into a full-fledged muscle car. By 1969, the 'Stang was already available in no fewer than five performance-oriented versions. The Mach 1 was one of them.
While not as radical as the Boss 429, the Mach 1 came with a few cool extras over the GT. The racing scene inspired many of them, such as the matte black hood with hood pins, hood scoop, rear spoiler, rear window louvers, and the pop-open gas cap. It also featured a stiffer, track-oriented suspension. But, on the other hand, Ford fitted it with a deluxe interior, so the Mach 1 was a unique package.
Available with V8 engines ranging from the 351-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) Windsor to the 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet, the Mach 1 became so popular that Ford decided to discontinue the Mustang GT after 1969. The company sold more than 72,000 Mach 1s that year, and this Lime God Metallic example is one of them. It might not be the best-looking Mach 1 out there, but it spent more than 35 years in storage, and it's all-original.
For some reason, this 'Stang was taken off the road around 1985. The current owner found it in an old barn in 2002 and bought it to restore it back to its former glory. Unfortunately, the car sat in another barn for two more decades waiting for a second chance. Come 2021, and the owner admits that he'll never get around to restore it, so he's selling it in hopes that someone else will.
The Mach 1 has seen better days. The gorgeous Lime Gold paint has faded away to the point it's barely recognizable and nearly every body panel has rust holes. While some of them are salvageable, others need to be replaced altogether.
The interior is in a rather bad shape, too, with a cracked windshield, terrible seats, and holes in the floor. The driver's side front floor has been cut out in preparation for new sheet metal, but the "transplant" didn't happen.
The really good news is that the car still sports the original, numbers-matching 351 V8. It's now fitted with a Holley carburetor, but the seller still has the original unit if you're gunning for the all-original setup. This mill was good for at least 250 horsepower back in the day. On the other hand, the V8 hasn't been fired up since 2002, so it will take a lot of work to get it running again. The Mach 1 rolls and steers, but it has no brakes.
The seller says the car is still completely original and includes the heat riser, which is usually missing with barn finds like these. However, he cannot locate the original radio, which he removed for safekeeping.
Needless to say, this Mustang is an expensive project that will need a frame-off restoration to regain its former glory. With the 1969 version unique as far as visuals go, it's definitely worth saving, especially since the car isn't all that expensive to begin with. Auctioned off by eBay user "royw330," this Mach 1 has attracted a high bid of $7,600 with three days to go.
There is a reserved price that hasn't been met, but the seller says it's "well under what they have been selling for." 1969 Mach 1s in fair condition usually go for almost $20,000, while models close to Concours condition fetch more than $70,000. Properly restored, this car could sell for almost $100,000.
