2021 Ford Bronco Dyno Run Ends With 259 WHP for the 2.7-Liter Badlands Sasquatch

The 2021 Ford Bronco four-door Badlands with the Sasquatch Package in the featured video can do better thanks to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. On 87 octane, which is the minimum rating for this powertrain as per the owner’s manual, the twin-turbocharged mill flaunts 259 wheel horsepower.Torque isn’t shabby either at 364 pound-feet (494 Nm), but nevertheless, one can only imagine how big of a change 93 octane would make. It’s also worth mentioning that larger tires have a huge impact on WHP and WTQ. On the one hand, a larger tire changes the rotational inertia of the wheel, causing a loss of force between the rubber and the road. Secondly, larger tires are heavy, which means that more power is wasted turning the wheel.Shared with the F-150 pickup truck, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost features both direct and fuel injection while the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is a direct-only affair. The 60-degree V6 motor further boasts a graphite iron block, forged steel for the connecting rods and crankshaft, and cast aluminum for the pistons.Produced at the Lima engine plant, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost may be joined by the 3.0-liter EcoBoost in the Bronco Raptor. Confirmed for the 2022 model year, the most off-road variant could mirror the output figures of the Explorer ST, as in 400 ponies and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) at the crank.The 2022 model year will also welcome the Bronco Everglades . According to Ford North America product communications manager Mike Levine, we should be looking forward to a factory-installed snorkel and front winch.The 2022 Ford Bronco is currently available from $29,300 excluding freight charge for the two-door Base, which is $800 more than before.