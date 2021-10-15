2021 Ford Bronco Dyno Run Ends With 259 WHP for the 2.7-Liter Badlands Sasquatch

Two months ago, Late Model Restoration dyno’d a 2021 Ford Bronco four-door Big Bend with the Sasquatch Package, 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo, and 10-speed automatic transmission. On 93 octane, this configuration lays down a respectable 225 horsepower at the rear wheels.
The 2021 Ford Bronco four-door Badlands with the Sasquatch Package in the featured video can do better thanks to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. On 87 octane, which is the minimum rating for this powertrain as per the owner’s manual, the twin-turbocharged mill flaunts 259 wheel horsepower.
Torque isn’t shabby either at 364 pound-feet (494 Nm), but nevertheless, one can only imagine how big of a change 93 octane would make. It’s also worth mentioning that larger tires have a huge impact on WHP and WTQ. On the one hand, a larger tire changes the rotational inertia of the wheel, causing a loss of force between the rubber and the road. Secondly, larger tires are heavy, which means that more power is wasted turning the wheel.
Shared with the F-150 pickup truck, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost features both direct and fuel injection while the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is a direct-only affair. The 60-degree V6 motor further boasts a graphite iron block, forged steel for the connecting rods and crankshaft, and cast aluminum for the pistons.
Produced at the Lima engine plant, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost may be joined by the 3.0-liter EcoBoost in the Bronco Raptor. Confirmed for the 2022 model year, the most off-road variant could mirror the output figures of the Explorer ST, as in 400 ponies and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) at the crank.
The 2022 model year will also welcome the Bronco Everglades. According to Ford North America product communications manager Mike Levine, we should be looking forward to a factory-installed snorkel and front winch.
The 2022 Ford Bronco is currently available from $29,300 excluding freight charge for the two-door Base, which is $800 more than before.
Torque isn’t shabby either at 364 pound-feet (494 Nm), but nevertheless, one can only imagine how big of a change 93 octane would make. It’s also worth mentioning that larger tires have a huge impact on WHP and WTQ. On the one hand, a larger tire changes the rotational inertia of the wheel, causing a loss of force between the rubber and the road. Secondly, larger tires are heavy, which means that more power is wasted turning the wheel.
Shared with the F-150 pickup truck, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost features both direct and fuel injection while the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is a direct-only affair. The 60-degree V6 motor further boasts a graphite iron block, forged steel for the connecting rods and crankshaft, and cast aluminum for the pistons.
Produced at the Lima engine plant, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost may be joined by the 3.0-liter EcoBoost in the Bronco Raptor. Confirmed for the 2022 model year, the most off-road variant could mirror the output figures of the Explorer ST, as in 400 ponies and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) at the crank.
The 2022 model year will also welcome the Bronco Everglades. According to Ford North America product communications manager Mike Levine, we should be looking forward to a factory-installed snorkel and front winch.
The 2022 Ford Bronco is currently available from $29,300 excluding freight charge for the two-door Base, which is $800 more than before.