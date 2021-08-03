2021 Ford Bronco Dyno Run Ends With 225 WHP for the 2.3-Liter Auto Sasquatch

Just before the all-new Bronco entered series production at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, the Ford Motor Company announced that both engine options crank out more power than originally expected. In the case of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo, customers are offered 300 ponies and 325 pound-feet (441 Nm) of torque on premium gasoline.
Texas-based Late Model Restoration found out how much of that power goes to the rear wheels thanks to their friends at Bird-Kultgen Ford in Waco, and as the headline implies, the base motor peaks at 225 horsepower delivered at 4,750 revolutions per minute. Torque isn’t exactly lethargic either at 304 pound-feet (412 Nm) at 3,400 rpm, especially if you compare these figures to the V8-engined 1996 Bronco that LMR tested a month ago.
The presenter, Landan Durham, highlights that a Big Bend with the Sasquatch Package like this fellow here makes a little more power because the dyno run was hindered by the 10-speed transmission’s software nannies. The pull was made in seventh gear, which is the 1:1 ratio, with 93-octane fuel in the tank, 4.70:1 rear gearing, and the stock 35-inch Goodyear tires.
Also worthy of mentioning, the canvas top of this four-door Bronco doesn’t look right. Not only is the roof lose on the passenger side, front and rear, but the waviness of the rear windows is pretty bad. Although Ford came up with the design, you can blame Haartz Corporation for this substandard quality because Haartz produces the four-door soft top. The molded-in-color hardtop roof comes from Webasto, and it has a load of issues as well.
Speaking of issues, the Bronco in the following video has reminded me of a recently published technical service bulletin. More to the point, the Big Bend and Outer Banks trim levels both exhibit a whistling sound that will be rectified by Ford this fall with an improved seal design for the hood.
The presenter, Landan Durham, highlights that a Big Bend with the Sasquatch Package like this fellow here makes a little more power because the dyno run was hindered by the 10-speed transmission’s software nannies. The pull was made in seventh gear, which is the 1:1 ratio, with 93-octane fuel in the tank, 4.70:1 rear gearing, and the stock 35-inch Goodyear tires.
Also worthy of mentioning, the canvas top of this four-door Bronco doesn’t look right. Not only is the roof lose on the passenger side, front and rear, but the waviness of the rear windows is pretty bad. Although Ford came up with the design, you can blame Haartz Corporation for this substandard quality because Haartz produces the four-door soft top. The molded-in-color hardtop roof comes from Webasto, and it has a load of issues as well.
Speaking of issues, the Bronco in the following video has reminded me of a recently published technical service bulletin. More to the point, the Big Bend and Outer Banks trim levels both exhibit a whistling sound that will be rectified by Ford this fall with an improved seal design for the hood.