Order Guide Confirms 2022 Ford Bronco “Mansquatch” Package

There are two big newities on the horizon for the Bronco. The Raptor is arguably the most important because previous Raprots were all pickup trucks based on the F-150 and Ranger. Coming in a close second, customers can look forward to the “Mansquatch” optional extra.
Confirmed by the attached order guide, the manual-equipped Sasquatch package was teased by the Ford Motor Company in September 2020 after plenty of complaints from prospective customers. Although manuals are a dying breed, the seven-speed tranny of the Bronco ticks all the right boxes.
For starters, the Sasquatch-equipped Bronco can properly compete with the Rubicon. The Jeep Wrangler in this configuration is rocking a six-speed box with a low first gear for crawling. It’s also worth mentioning that Ford’s seven-speed transmission features a crawler gear that provides a 94.75.1 crawl ratio in combination with the Advanced 4x4 system. This four-by-four setup utilizes an electronically-controlled transfer case that enables four driving modes in addition to neutral. 4.7 electronic-locking diffs also need to be mentioned, along with high-clearance fenders and suspension from Bilstein, 17-inch aluminum wheels, as well as big mud-terrain tires.
Regardless of transmission, the Sasquatch-equipped Bronco is only available with the base powerplant. Ford says the 2.3-liter EcoBoost makes 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet (441 Nm) of torque on premium fuel while 87 octane downgrades the ratings to 270 hp and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm).
The 2022 Ford Bronco price list also reveals a suggested retail price of $4,090 for the Sasquatch Package on the Badlands off-road trim level, including the $1,595 automatic transmissions with ten forward ratios. Base and Big Bend customers have to spend $6,590 on the go-anywhere option.
Scheduled to enter production in December 2021, the 2022 model year also flaunts two new colors: Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat and Eruption Green Metallic. These replace three 2021 model year finishes: Antimatter Blue, Lightning Blue Metallic, and Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.
