Ford Details the 4x4 Systems of the 2021 Bronco

Arguably the most in-demand utility vehicle of the 2021 model year, the Bronco is offered with standard four-wheel drive and two 4x4 systems. The base option features a two-speed transfer case with electronic shift on the fly, a part-time system with three modes in total: 2H for regular driving, 4H for difficult scenarios, and 4L for the very difficult stuff.
The second 4x4 system is rocking an electronically controlled on-demand transfer case that offers four modes. The biggest difference is 4A, which continuously varies the power sent to the front and rear wheels for optimum traction regardless of the driving conditions. Advanced 4x4 further sweetens the deal with a 4.7 rear axle instead of 4.46 or the open-style 3.73.
While on the subject of drive ratios, the 4.46 rear axle comes standard on the Base, Big Bend, and Black Diamond versions of the Bronco with the seven-speed manual tranny as well as the automatic-equipped Badlands. As for the 3.73 open rear differential, that's standard with the 10-speed automatic transmission on the Base, Big Bend, and Outer Banks trim levels.
Regardless of 4x4 system, transmission, and diff, the Bronco sports eight G.O.A.T driving modes in total: Normal, Eco, Sport for better acceleration, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Sand, Baja for high-speed dune bashing, and Rock Crawl. The Badlands and Black Diamond have seven G.O.A.T. modes, and for whatever reason, no Bronco features all eight driving modes.
Available even on the lowly Base, the Sasquatch Package is highly recommended if you plan to drive your new rig off the beaten path. The Wrangler Rubicon-rivaling specification adds 17-inch aluminum wheels with beadlocks, the 4.7 electronic-locking diffs mentioned earlier, high-clearance suspension from Bilstein, high-clearance fenders, and 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory LT rubber shoes of the mud-terrain variety.
That said, the Base will set you back $28,500 excluding taxes and options for the two-door body style while the four-door Bronco retails from $33,200.
