Dealer Marks Up Base 2021 Ford Bronco to $100,000, Because Why Not?

Revealed last July, the all-new Bronco still rides on the proverbial hypetrain like there’s no tomorrow. Not even authorized retailers could refrain themselves from marking up the 2023 Ford Ranger-based sport utility vehicle, which brings us to Borgman Ford Mazda of Grandville.
Currently in transit, chassis number 1FMDE5BH7MLA72073 is a steel-wheeled base trim level with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo, 10-speed automatic transmission, and 101A equipment group. Finished in Carbonized Gray over Dark Space Gray, the short-wheelbase model with the MIC hardtop costs a simply mind-boggling $100,000 at the moment of writing.
What’s worse, Borgman Ford Mazda isn’t alone. Dealers that include Davidson Ford and Liberty Ford are marking up the Bronco as well even though dealers are crying wolf about the chip shortage. These retailers are charging $99,995 for a two-door Big Bend V6 auto and $78,845 for a four-door Wildtrak V6 auto, figures that are ridiculous by all standards that I can think of.
But that’s not all. Even Bronco owners are trying to profit from these unfortunate circumstances with $90,000-plus First Edition models on Facebook Marketplace. One such scalper has the audacity to mention that he may decide not to sell it once he receives it, which is a very big insult to the poor soul that would have offered that kind of money in the first place.
Following in the footsteps of the mid-engine Corvette, there’s more demand than supply in the Bronco’s case. The Ford Motor Company was badly prepared for such a long-awaited product, and not even the hardtop supplier of the Bronco is capable of keeping up with the demand for hardtops.
Ford knew from Jeep how many Wranglers are sold every single year in the United States, and despite this knowledge, someone in Dearborn still couldn’t make a case for a better supplier. While on the subject of first-year disappointments, the Sasquatch Package can’t be coupled to the seven-speed manual transmission. The “Mansquatch” has moved to the 2022 model year, and many hardtop roofs have been delayed to the 2023 model year.
What’s worse, Borgman Ford Mazda isn’t alone. Dealers that include Davidson Ford and Liberty Ford are marking up the Bronco as well even though dealers are crying wolf about the chip shortage. These retailers are charging $99,995 for a two-door Big Bend V6 auto and $78,845 for a four-door Wildtrak V6 auto, figures that are ridiculous by all standards that I can think of.
But that’s not all. Even Bronco owners are trying to profit from these unfortunate circumstances with $90,000-plus First Edition models on Facebook Marketplace. One such scalper has the audacity to mention that he may decide not to sell it once he receives it, which is a very big insult to the poor soul that would have offered that kind of money in the first place.
Following in the footsteps of the mid-engine Corvette, there’s more demand than supply in the Bronco’s case. The Ford Motor Company was badly prepared for such a long-awaited product, and not even the hardtop supplier of the Bronco is capable of keeping up with the demand for hardtops.
Ford knew from Jeep how many Wranglers are sold every single year in the United States, and despite this knowledge, someone in Dearborn still couldn’t make a case for a better supplier. While on the subject of first-year disappointments, the Sasquatch Package can’t be coupled to the seven-speed manual transmission. The “Mansquatch” has moved to the 2022 model year, and many hardtop roofs have been delayed to the 2023 model year.