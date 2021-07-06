1979 Ford Bronco Hides $260,000 in Mods Including Sneaky Coyote V8

4 Modified 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle With 632 Dart V8 Isn't for the Faint of Heart

There are lots of reasons to like the second-generation Ford Bronco, from the larger body to those retro brown paint jobs. However, we were still surprised by this 1979 Bronco Range XLT 4×4, which basically costs supercar money. 23 photos



The people on Bring a Trailer went over every detail, as they usually do in those comments sections, and decided this



During the restomod process, the vintage SUV visited Exoticar in Los Angeles. There, the 351M V8 came out and got replaced by a modern 5.0-liter Coyote V8 which probably triples the horsepower (originally had 151 hp). Also, the 4-speed gave way to a modern 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission, sending power to an Atlas dual-range transfer case, and 9-inch rear end.



Unlike with muscle cars, you can't really tell you're dealing with modern technology in an old package. But the Bronco rides on Fox shocks and uses big Wilwood disc brakes which are covered up by those 15-inch wheels with BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A 33×12.5-inch tires.



Outside of the tangled snakes in the engine cover, you can barely tell this has been swapped even when the hood is open. What would you full-sized 4x4 fans have, this or the Hellcat-swapped 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer?



The second-generation Bronco rode on the Ford F-series chassis of that time. It was full-sized and thus completely different from the iconic



The paint you see here is new, sprayed on in 2019 by East Coast Rover Co. It mirrors the factory Dark Jade, but every detail has been meticulously refined. The 4x4 comes with a receiver hitch, a power rear window, a removable black hardtop, dual side-view mirrors, and front bumper over-riders.



It's just as green on the inside, from the carpets to the vinyl on the seats and dash.



