Coyote-Swapped 1975 Ford Bronco Ranger Shows Just the Right Amount of Patina

Offered from 1966 model year until 1977, the first generation of the Bronco is even more valuable than before now that Ford has brought back the truck-based utility vehicle with EcoBoost turbocharged engines. The median value of the Wagon 4x4 with the 302 powerplant is $60,000 or thereabouts, which says a lot about desirability. 56 photos



Sourced from a 2014 Ford Mustang GT along with the six-speed automatic transmission, the engine is complemented by a Ron Davis aluminum radiator, a PBH Performance serpentine accessory drive kit, and an Optima red-top battery. Thanks to 420 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque, this Bronco certainly isn’t a slouch.



Purchased by the seller from the first owner in 2018, the old-school SUV still wears the Medium Green Glow paintwork from the factory. According to the second and selling owner, “the state of the patina is pretty mild in the sense there’s only a few places showing bare metal which is protected with either some Gibbs or linseed.”



Nicknamed “The Professor,” this fellow is rocking 17-inch bronze wheels from Method and 35-inch Toyo Open Country all-terrain tires. A 2.5-inch suspension lift kit with variable rate coil springs, Bilstein 7120 shocks up front, and Bilstein 5100 rear shocks are also featured, along with a quick-ratio steering box. Power assistance for the steering, an 8-inch brake booster and master cylinder, front discs, rear drums, and stainless-steel brake lines also need to be mentioned.



The interior mirrors the patina of the exterior, but not everything is old or original here. The Vintage Air SureFit climate control system is complemented by all-new carpeting, there’s a RetroSound stereo with Bluetooth, and the gauge cluster comes courtesy of Dakota Digital. As for the two-spoke steering wheel, that’s a custom job inspired by Ford models from the 1940s.



The sale also includes a Deluxe Marti report listing the factory colors and options and the production date, namely January 8th of 1975 at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne. Coincidence or not, the



