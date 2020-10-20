Cummins Ford Mustang With Shelby GT500 Body Kit Rolls Coal At 60 PSI

2022 Kia Sportage Rendered, Also Looks Like a Lamborghini Urus

The mechanically-inclined vlogger bought the ‘Stang in February 2020 with a fair bit of damage up front and on the driver’s side. “It was kind of wrecked” is how Westen described the condition of the vehicle, and right off the bat, our protagonist knew that he wanted a Cummins from a big truck in the engine compartment of “this little car.”Westen settled for the B-series engine, the legendary 12-valve 6BT with 5.9 liters of displacement. Produced from 1984 right until 1998, the straight-six turbo diesel is good for just around 230 horsepower at 2,500 rpm and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) at 1,600 rpm.However, this Cummins isn’t stock. At one point during the video, you will find out that the boost gauge tops 60 PSI then settles down to 25 PSI without blowing the tubes. From a visual standpoint, the “ Smoke Stang ” also happens to be a bit of a Frankenstein thanks to the Shelby GT500 front fenders, bumper, and no hood whatsoever.The engine-swapped pony car likes to put on a show under wide-open throttle, of course, rolling coal like a no-nonsense diesel truck would if surrounded by Toyota Prii and Tesla Model 3s. Equipped with a good ol’ automatic, Westen’s project car is much obliged to burn rubber as long as the revs are high and the rear brakes hold up.Going forward, the “Smoke Stang” will be tested and tuned in order to achieve a 12-second pass on the quarter-mile. That’s a tall order for a 12-valve Cummins, for sure, but not impossible. Lest we forget, Motor Trend needed 12.9 seconds from a manual-equipped Mustang GT in bone-stock flavor to cover 440 yards at 110 mph flat.What do you think? Is Westen going to dip into the 12s with drag radials?