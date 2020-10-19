This “Maztang” Design Study Is Half Mazda3 Sedan, Half Ford Mustang GT Fastback

Mazda bid Ford farewell in 2015 when the Blue Oval sold all of its remaining shares in the Japanese company. Since then, Toyota entered a partnership with Mazda that includes the joint ownership of a production plant in Huntsville, Alabama. Scheduled to go online in December 2021, the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be responsible for at least two utility vehicles for the U.S. market.
Turning our attention back to the Maztang rendering and the olden days when Ford was calling the shots, did you know that the 2.3-liter EcoBoost wouldn’t have happened without the L-series engine family from Mazda? We also have to remember that the Ford Probe – which was supposed to replace the Mustang if it weren’t for an exclusive scoop in AutoWeek – features the GD platform from the 626.
Blending the timeless character of the most successful pony car of them all with the Kodo styling language doesn't sound that strange now, doesn't it?
On a related note, have you heard that Mazda will return to rear-wheel-drive cars in 2022? The new Large Architecture, which is going to be paired with straight-six hybridized engines, will be employed by the Mazda6 according to none other than the Japanese automaker. There’s also hearsay about the RX-9 with a straight-six motor instead of a rotary, but so far, no confirmation has been given in this regard.
Ford isn't sitting still either. Not that long ago, the Blue Oval filed a patent for a Coyote V8 engine with two electric motors located on either side of the oil pan. The S650 generation - due to arrive in 2022 - may be the first Mustang to go hybrid or plug-in hybrid.
Here is it!!! The sunday orangeJJJ And here is my background story to this picture: I'm a big fan of the japanese cars and the Mazda, but I'm a big fan of the muscle cars too. I think you know it, Ford has a big influence in the Mazda between 1996 and 2010. There is no secret, that the ford today already using the old Mazda 2.3 Turbo in the Ford Mustang... Can you imagine in the basis of the Mustang an Mazda muscle car with the Kodo Design??? #mazda #mazdarx7 #mazdarx8 #rx7 #rx8 #skyactiv #skyactivx #meinmazda #mazdadeutschland #mazda3 #mazdaspeed #mazda6 #mazdaUSA #miata #miatalife #miatagram #miatagang #miataclub #miatahub #musclecar #musclecars #musclecarzone #drivetogether #hotrodsandmusclecars