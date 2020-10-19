This “Maztang” Design Study Is Half Mazda3 Sedan, Half Ford Mustang GT Fastback

View this post on Instagram

Here is it!!! The sunday orangeJJJ And here is my background story to this picture: I'm a big fan of the japanese cars and the Mazda, but I'm a big fan of the muscle cars too. I think you know it, Ford has a big influence in the Mazda between 1996 and 2010. There is no secret, that the ford today already using the old Mazda 2.3 Turbo in the Ford Mustang... Can you imagine in the basis of the Mustang an Mazda muscle car with the Kodo Design??? #mazda #mazdarx7 #mazdarx8 #rx7 #rx8 #skyactiv #skyactivx #meinmazda #mazdadeutschland #mazda3 #mazdaspeed #mazda6 #mazdaUSA #miata #miatalife #miatagram #miatagang #miataclub #miatahub #musclecar #musclecars #musclecarzone #drivetogether #hotrodsandmusclecars

A post shared by Andras Veres (@andras.s.veres) on Oct 18, 2020 at 12:09am PDT