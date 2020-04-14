Volkswagen Says Sedans Aren’t Dead, But Is That True?

4 Volvo EVs to Include All-New C40 in 2021, XC100 in 2023

3 The 2020 Cadillac CT5 Was Supposed to Use the Omega Platform of the CT6

More on this:

RWD Mazda6 Expected in 2022, Will Get Straight-Six Gasoline and Diesel Engines

Back in March 2019, Japanese automaker Mazda confirmed what can only be described as the best news in a long, long time for brand loyalists. In addition to the MX-5 roadster, the Mazda6 will morph to rear-wheel drive as well thanks to the so-called “Large Architecture.” 27 photos AWD as well as 48-volt mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. The second generation of the SkyActiv-D diesel engine will add a straight-six option to the menu, and the same can be said about the SkyActiv-G.



There’s no denying these plans will push the



Having said these, one detail we didn’t know until now is when the next-gen Mazda6 will debut the Large Architecture and the inline-six engines mentioned earlier.



The increasing collaboration between Mazda and Toyota could also mean that Lexus will adopt the Large Architecture for the Lexus RC and IS. This information has yet to be confirmed by either party. The original report from Best Car Magazine in Japan cites an unnamed “Toyota source.”



Mazda and Toyota officially announced they’ll “team up to make cars better” in May 2015. Described as a “mutually beneficial long-term partnership,” the collaboration centers around “leveraging the resources of both companies to complement and enhance each other’s products and technologies.”



Whatever that may mean, here's hope the next Mazda6 as well as Lexus RC and IS will be superior vehicles compared to the outgoing models. On page 25 of the Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results presentation, the company has also confirmed that the longitudinal engine layout includes i-Activas well as 48-volt mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. The second generation of the SkyActiv-D diesel engine will add a straight-six option to the menu, and the same can be said about the SkyActiv-G.There’s no denying these plans will push the Mazda6 upmarket, hot on the heels of mid-size sedans with rear- and all-wheel drive. Talking about BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the same context, however, isn’t exactly correct because Mazda isn’t a premium and/or luxury brand.Having said these, one detail we didn’t know until now is when the next-gen Mazda6 will debut the Large Architecture and the inline-six engines mentioned earlier. Car & Driver reports in the May 2020 issue of the magazine that the mid-size sedan “should be on sale by the end of 2022,” which would mean that the 6 may be redesigned for the 2023 model year.The increasing collaboration between Mazda and Toyota could also mean that Lexus will adopt the Large Architecture for the Lexus RC and IS. This information has yet to be confirmed by either party. The original report from Best Car Magazine in Japan cites an unnamed “Toyota source.”Mazda and Toyota officially announced they’ll “team up to make cars better” in May 2015. Described as a “mutually beneficial long-term partnership,” the collaboration centers around “leveraging the resources of both companies to complement and enhance each other’s products and technologies.”Whatever that may mean, here's hope the next Mazda6 as well as Lexus RC and IS will be superior vehicles compared to the outgoing models.