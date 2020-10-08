Any American Could Be a Hero for Mazda and Receive a Limited-Edition Miata

Without a shadow of a doubt, 2020 is a year unlike any other in human history. It has brought tears and sorrow for so many people that we do not have enough years in our lifetimes to recount all their personal histories. But history has already taught us that even in the direst of times there are those who still manage to shine a bright light of hope.
And these exact lifesaving beacons will be honored by the new “Mazda Heroes: Honoring The Human Spirit” endeavor. The program has been created by the Japanese automaker’s North American Operations (MNAO) with the goal of shining “a spotlight on individuals across the country who have selflessly dedicated themselves to their communities throughout 2020.”
Using the Mazda Heroes program, the brand’s U.S. arm will find 50 great folks that have chipped in to make the world a better place. And they are going to honor them with a four-wheeled piece of its own history, an example of the MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary limited series.
“This year marks Mazda’s 100th Anniversary. We had hoped this time would be filled with moments of celebration and appreciation for our fans, employees, and partners. But given the many tragic events of 2020, we decided to express, in another way, our brand’s unique heritage of trying to make things better,” explains Jeff Guyton, Mazda’s North American president.
This new idea stemmed from the incredibly positive feedback received from dealers and employees following the introduction in spring of the Essential Car Care Program. Through it, healthcare workers got free oil changes and car detailing so they could have at least these concerns written out of their to do lists.
But the new Heroes program is not limited to frontline workers, as the company explains that anyone (from teachers to those sourcing PPE for others) selflessly giving back every day while supporting their communities has a chance to be honored and have their stories shared to give people inspiration.
Thus, Mazda has decided that stories can be sent through October 25th - and we are doing our humble part by sharing with you the exact online location right here (just click on the outlined letters). Hopefully, we are all going to hear the stories of the 50 individuals, and get inspired to give out a little more than usual – and expect nothing in return!
