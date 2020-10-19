2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Goes Completely Mild Hybrid in the UK

Introduced in 2017 with front- or all-wheel drive, the fourth generation of the Swift is one of the best-handling subcompacts on sale today. But for the mid-cycle refresh, Suzuki decided to make an important switch as a result of new emissions regulations.
From 2021, the European Commission will enforce a fleet-wide average target of 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. If an automaker exceeds that figure by a single gram, a 95-euro fine will be imposed for every car the automaker sells in the EU that year.
As such, the Swift now comes with 12-volt electrification as standard. Over in the United Kingdom, this change translates to a starting price of £14,749 for the entry-level trim. That’s 2,000 pounds sterling more than the outgoing model, but on the upside, you do get more standard equipment and a more fuel-efficient powerplant.
The SZ-L offers all the creature comforts you would expect from a city car, including air conditioning and a rearview camera. Adaptive cruise control, front fog lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, and driver-assist features like Radar Brake Support are also included, along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the infotainment system.
Moving on to the K12D Dualjet four-cylinder engine, the output ratings for the UK are 83 PS (82 horsepower) and 107 Nm (79 pound-feet) at 2,800 rpm. A lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 10 Ah assists the 1.2-liter engine during take-off and acceleration with the help of a belt-driven integrated starter generator. When paired with the manual transmission and front-wheel drive, the Swift is much obliged to return 57.2 mpg (47.6 U.S. mpg) and emit 111 grams of CO2 per kilometer.
All-wheel drive is available as an extra on the SZ5 with the manual gearbox, and two trim levels are offered with a continuously variable transmission as long as you’re fine with front-wheel drive. The Sport is elevated to a larger engine and 48-volt electrification, and it's the only self-charging warm hatch in the subcompact segment.
Even though the price gap to its rivals has narrowed, the facelifted Swift remains an interesting and inspired choice in the world of superminis. For reference, the Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa start at 16,640 and 16,415 pounds sterling in the UK.
As such, the Swift now comes with 12-volt electrification as standard. Over in the United Kingdom, this change translates to a starting price of £14,749 for the entry-level trim. That’s 2,000 pounds sterling more than the outgoing model, but on the upside, you do get more standard equipment and a more fuel-efficient powerplant.
The SZ-L offers all the creature comforts you would expect from a city car, including air conditioning and a rearview camera. Adaptive cruise control, front fog lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, and driver-assist features like Radar Brake Support are also included, along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the infotainment system.
Moving on to the K12D Dualjet four-cylinder engine, the output ratings for the UK are 83 PS (82 horsepower) and 107 Nm (79 pound-feet) at 2,800 rpm. A lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 10 Ah assists the 1.2-liter engine during take-off and acceleration with the help of a belt-driven integrated starter generator. When paired with the manual transmission and front-wheel drive, the Swift is much obliged to return 57.2 mpg (47.6 U.S. mpg) and emit 111 grams of CO2 per kilometer.
All-wheel drive is available as an extra on the SZ5 with the manual gearbox, and two trim levels are offered with a continuously variable transmission as long as you’re fine with front-wheel drive. The Sport is elevated to a larger engine and 48-volt electrification, and it's the only self-charging warm hatch in the subcompact segment.
Even though the price gap to its rivals has narrowed, the facelifted Swift remains an interesting and inspired choice in the world of superminis. For reference, the Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa start at 16,640 and 16,415 pounds sterling in the UK.