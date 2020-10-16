Ford Bronco Warthog Prototype Spotted With “Warthog” Shock Cover

It’s hard to tell if the Blue Oval is playing mind tricks with a camouflage panel that reads “Warthog shock cover,” but there’s no denying that Ford is developing a no-nonsense SUV for off-road enthusiasts.
The pictures uploaded on the Bronco6g.com forum also reveal 35-inch tires from BF Goodrich, the All-Terrain T/A KO2 rubber shoes that we know and love from the Raptor line of dune-bashing pickup trucks.
By comparison, the Bronco’s available Sasquatch Package comes with Goodyear Wrangler Territory LT mud-terrain tires that don’t feature “Wrangler” branding for obvious reasons. Turning our attention back to the Bronco Warthog prototype, it’s worth remembering that a trademark for this nameplate has been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on September 9th, 2020 for “land motor vehicles.”
Looking at the bigger picture, the Blue Oval would’ve made a mistake if Raptor was chosen for this application. Launched in 2009 for the 2010 model year, the F-150 Raptor was joined by the Ranger Raptor in 2018 for the 2019 model year. Speaking of the mid-size pickup, have you heard that Ford is testing one in the U.S. right now?
Having mentioned the Raptor twins, the Warthog is certain to receive over-the-top suspension upgrades and the most powerful engine available for the Ford Bronco. In other words, look forward to Fox Internal Bypass shock absorbers with Live Valve technology and a six-cylinder motor with a couple of boosty snails for extra oomph.
It’s too early to put your money on the 2.7-liter EcoBoost of the 3.0-liter EcoBoost, but chances are that Ford is going for the latter powerplant. Codenamed “Nano,” the larger of the two culprits is good for 400 ponies and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) in the Ford Explorer ST and Lincoln Aviator.
But there’s something else you have to consider…
Remember the “EV Coaching” symbol in the instrument cluster from an older story on autoevolution? The 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 is available as a plug-in hybrid in the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if that powertrain will be carried over to the all-new Bronco.
Oh, and by the way, the Warthog may be offered with 37-inch tires as well.
