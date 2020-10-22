Ford Discontinues Gasoline Engines for the Mondeo in Europe, Only Hybrid Remains

Arctic Trucks’ Gigantic Ford F-150 Lariat Is the Hulk of Pickups

As you already know, Ford has failed to meet the fleet-wide average target for CO2 emissions in Europe . The Blue Oval won’t be fined anything by the European Commission, though, because “carbon credits” will offset the more polluting models. 6 photos



“The shift to full hybrid for the gasoline Mondeo lineup is another big step forward on our electrification journey,” explains Roelant de Waard, vice president of Marketing, Sales & Service. “For customers driving less than 20,000 kilometers per year, the hybrid is a smart choice, offering an even better deal than diesel."



In this specification, the family-sized sedan and station wagon combines a free-breathing Atkinson four-cylinder engine with an electric motor, a generator, and a 1.4- kWh battery. Starting next year, the S-Max and Galaxy minivans will be treated to this powertrain as well. The most efficient Mondeo Hybrid in the lineup is rated at 126 grams per kilometer, which still is a lot compared to the 2021 emissions target.



Elsewhere in the European lineup, the Ford Motor Company has enhanced the Transit Connect commercial vehicle with “best-in-class fuel efficiency” from a 1.5-liter turbo diesel. The EcoBlue four-cylinder engine emits 109 grams per kilometers and cranks out 75 metric horsepower in entry-level specification. Customers can also upgrade to 120 ponies and an eight-speed automatic compared to the standard six-speed manual.



“Transit Connect is already popular with fleets across



Going forward, you'd better expect a lot of automakers following in the footsteps of Ford. Those that won't comply with the 2021 emissions regulations will be able to escape fines from the European Commission by paying millions to Tesla, Toyota, Renault, and Volvo for the aforementioned "carbon credits."

