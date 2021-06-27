1 Be the Coolest Rider in Town With This Revamped 1972 Triumph Bonneville T120R

Neat 1990 Honda GB500 Tourist Trophy Has a Little Over 2K Miles on The Clock

Be the next person who puts that odometer in motion as you enjoy a good bit of two-wheeled fun. 23 photos SOHC single-cylinder powerplant, which packs four valves and a displacement of 498cc. Additionally, the four-stroke mill comes with a respectable compression ratio of 8.9:1, and it inhales via a Keihin carburetor. When the tachometer reaches 7,000 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 33 ponies will be produced at the rear wheel.



On the other hand, the engine will go about summoning up to 26.3 pound-feet (35.6 Nm) of twist at approximately 6,000 spins per minute. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with putting the rear 18-inch hoop in motion by means of a chain final drive. Up front, the entire structure in supported by a pair of 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic forks, coupled with dual adjustable shock absorbers at the back.



Stopping power is taken good care of by a single brake rotor on the front wheel, joined by a drum module on the opposite end. A notable characteristic of the GB500 is that it’s extremely light and nimble, tipping the scales at a mere 346 pounds (157 kg) on an empty stomach. All things considered, the Tourist Trophy (sometimes referred to as



Its Isle of Man TT-inspired design elements pay homage to old-school British motorcycles powered by twin-cylinder engines. If you happen to be a fan of English and Japanese two-wheelers alike, you should really consider bringing one such entity into your garage. On that note, we’ll cut to the chase and tell you that an impeccable ‘90 MY GB500 is hitting the auction block on Bring A Trailer at this very moment!



Its Isle of Man TT-inspired design elements pay homage to old-school British motorcycles powered by twin-cylinder engines. If you happen to be a fan of English and Japanese two-wheelers alike, you should really consider bringing one such entity into your garage. On that note, we'll cut to the chase and tell you that an impeccable '90 MY GB500 is hitting the auction block on Bring A Trailer at this very moment!

The machine's odometer indicates that it's only been ridden for a little over 2,300 miles (3,700 km), so it's reasonable to assume this bad boy is in top condition. For the time being, the top bidder is offering $7,300 to get their hands on the mechanical marvel you're seeing in this article's photo gallery. You may place your bid until Tuesday afternoon (June 29), when the online auction will end.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.