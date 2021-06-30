Spice Up Your Riding Experience in Style With This 3K-Mile 1997 Ducati 916

Virgin Orbit Launches Seven Satellites Into Space on a Modified Carrier Plane

Italian motorcycles are genuinely charmful, regardless of whether they’ve classic or modern. 26 photos



For instance, the bike you’re looking at here is an impeccable 1997



The Duc is put in motion by an unforgiving 916cc V-twin behemoth that prides itself with four desmodromic valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 11.0:1. This feral piece of liquid-cooled machinery will happily produce up to 109 untamed horses at 9,000 rpm, along with 66 pound-feet (89 Nm) of torque at 7,000 revs.



A six-speed gearbox is tasked with channeling the engine’s unholy force to the rear hoop via a chain final drive, leading to a top speed of 161 mph (260 kph). Furthermore, Bologna’s two-wheeled



On the front wheel, stopping power is provided by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers, accompanied by a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper at the other end. Without going into other details, we'll conclude by saying that you've got every reason to check this graceful Duc out.

