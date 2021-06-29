Jeff Gordon’s Cyber Gray Corvette ZR1 Up for Grabs With 835-Miles on Its LS9 V8

Even though it's been with us for nearly 15 years, the Corvette ZR1 C6 is still an extremely desirable supercar on the used car market, as well as the auction block. That is especially true for a low mileage example, and even more so if the previous owner is a bona fide celebrity.
Well, if you’re a car guy, they don’t get much famous than one Mr. Jeffery Michael Gordon, a.k.a. Jeff Gordon, who’s amassed more NASCAR achievements and awards than we can count. Literally. It’s tiring just looking at his Wikipedia page.
Anyway, not even Gordon can take the spotlight off this 2009 Corvette ZR1, which was delivered to him brand new at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and was subsequently sold for charity in April of last year. The best part? It’s only been driven for 835 miles (1,344 km), and it's now available through Bring a Trailer.
Aside from being a low mileage example, this Vette also happens to be one of just 502 units finished in Cyber Gray Metallic for the 2009 model year. Other highlights include the carbon fiber hood, fenders, and floor panels, xenon headlights, heated mirrors, rear spoiler, ZR1 badging, 19/20-inch wheels front and rear, plus carbon-ceramic brakes with blue multi-piston calipers.
The cabin, which looks impeccable, comes with Ebony leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable seats, the Memory Package, carbon fiber trim, dual-zone climate control, head-up display, Bose sound system, and more.
Finally, the powertrain is a 6.2-liter supercharged LS9 V8 rated at 638 hp (647 PS) and 604 lb-ft (819 Nm) of torque. Everything goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, making this a true driver’s car. As for its straight-line prowess, GM says that you can max it out at 205 mph (330 kph), which is about as fast as Jeff Gordon’s old no. 24 Chevrolet used to be on an oval track.
Anyway, not even Gordon can take the spotlight off this 2009 Corvette ZR1, which was delivered to him brand new at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and was subsequently sold for charity in April of last year. The best part? It’s only been driven for 835 miles (1,344 km), and it's now available through Bring a Trailer.
Aside from being a low mileage example, this Vette also happens to be one of just 502 units finished in Cyber Gray Metallic for the 2009 model year. Other highlights include the carbon fiber hood, fenders, and floor panels, xenon headlights, heated mirrors, rear spoiler, ZR1 badging, 19/20-inch wheels front and rear, plus carbon-ceramic brakes with blue multi-piston calipers.
The cabin, which looks impeccable, comes with Ebony leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable seats, the Memory Package, carbon fiber trim, dual-zone climate control, head-up display, Bose sound system, and more.
Finally, the powertrain is a 6.2-liter supercharged LS9 V8 rated at 638 hp (647 PS) and 604 lb-ft (819 Nm) of torque. Everything goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, making this a true driver’s car. As for its straight-line prowess, GM says that you can max it out at 205 mph (330 kph), which is about as fast as Jeff Gordon’s old no. 24 Chevrolet used to be on an oval track.