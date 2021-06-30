The Bodyfriend Lamborghini Massage Chair Will Massage Your Brain on the Cheap

4 Jeff Gordon’s Cyber Gray Corvette ZR1 Up for Grabs With 835-Miles on Its LS9 V8

3 Rare Ducati MH900e Rolls to Auction, Is Pricier Than a 2021 Monster 1200 S

2 This 2012 Lexus LFA Was Driven for Just 72 Miles, Some Would Call That a Waste

More on this:

This 1973 Norton Commando 850 Restomod Is Out Searching for A Loving Shelter

Retro Commandos are quite a sight, but how about seeing one such entity parked in your garage? 26 photos



Speaking of Norton’s twin-cylinder legend, what we’re about to tell you will probably make your day. As you’re reading these very words, a revamped 1973 MY



For the time being, the top bidder is offering a generous $10,000 to bring this gem into their driveway. Mind you, describing the restoration work performed on the ‘73 Commando as extensive would be an understatement, so it’s fairly safe to say this bad boy is worth every last penny. Let’s examine what’s at hand here, shall we?



As of 2018, the bike’s powertrain was subjected to a complete makeover, which consisted of refurbishing its four-speed gearbox and 828cc parallel-twin mill. Moreover, the overhauled engine received a fresh pair of FCR35 carbs from Keihin and an electronic ignition unit, as well as a hydraulic clutch mechanism developed by Barnett.



You will also spot a single-seater Corbin saddle replacing the factory item, while rear suspension duties are taken good care of by dual Hagon shocks. In 2019, both wheels were fitted with new bearings and grippy RoadRider tires that hail from Avon’s inventory.



The cockpit carries a premium master cylinder developed by Brembo, Magura levers and a round bar-end mirror mounted on the left-hand side. After reading this description, it’s not hard to see why you should really consider adopting this spotless The vast majority of moto-loving gearheads out there seem to have a certain affinity for old-school rides produced in the United Kingdom. It goes without saying that Britain’s most prominent classic two-wheelers come from Norton and the enduring Triumph. Despite the troublesome events that plagued the former’s history, other manufacturers’ machines don’t even hold a candle to priceless artifacts like the Manx or the iconic Commando.Speaking of Norton’s twin-cylinder legend, what we’re about to tell you will probably make your day. As you’re reading these very words, a revamped 1973 MY Commando 850 is searching for a new home on Bring A Trailer. The English showstopper is up for grabs until Monday evening (July 5), but surpassing the current bid may prove to be rather pricy.For the time being, the top bidder is offering a generous $10,000 to bring this gem into their driveway. Mind you, describing the restoration work performed on the ‘73 Commando as extensive would be an understatement, so it’s fairly safe to say this bad boy is worth every last penny. Let’s examine what’s at hand here, shall we?As of 2018, the bike’s powertrain was subjected to a complete makeover, which consisted of refurbishing its four-speed gearbox and 828cc parallel-twin mill. Moreover, the overhauled engine received a fresh pair of FCR35 carbs from Keihin and an electronic ignition unit, as well as a hydraulic clutch mechanism developed by Barnett.You will also spot a single-seater Corbin saddle replacing the factory item, while rear suspension duties are taken good care of by dual Hagon shocks. In 2019, both wheels were fitted with new bearings and grippy RoadRider tires that hail from Avon’s inventory.The cockpit carries a premium master cylinder developed by Brembo, Magura levers and a round bar-end mirror mounted on the left-hand side. After reading this description, it’s not hard to see why you should really consider adopting this spotless Commando 850

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.