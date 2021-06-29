4 Ducati Line of Jackets Promises Riders a Cool Summer in Total Freedom

3 One-Off “Livia Special” Takes the Mediocre 1998 Ducati 900SS to Seventh Heaven

2 1974 Honda MT250 Elsinore Lands on The Block Carrying a Layer of Youthful Paint

1 Jeff Gordon’s Cyber Gray Corvette ZR1 Up for Grabs With 835-Miles on Its LS9 V8

More on this:

Rare Ducati MH900e Rolls to Auction, Is Pricier Than a 2021 Monster 1200 S

Turn your garage into a museum with a timeless piece of Bologna’s two-wheeled artwork. 33 photos



To be fair, the MH900e has to be among the sexiest machines ever conceived by the illustrious South African designer. The way its front fairing merges with the gas tank to form a single unit is downright perfect, causing several motorcycle customization enterprises to



As for the Duc’s technical specifications, its steel trellis framework embraces an air-cooled 904cc L-twin powerplant, with two desmodromic valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.2:1. The mill is capable of generating up to 75 stallions at around 8,000 spins per minute, along with 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range.



In order to reach the rear 17-inch wheel, the oomph travels via a six-speed transmission and a chain final drive. This whole ordeal translates to a solid quarter-mile time of 11.9 seconds, while top speed is generously rated at 133 mph (215 kph).



On the other hand, stopping power comes from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and four-piston calipers up front, accompanied by a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper at the rear. The bike’s front end sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted telescopic forks, coupled with a Sachs monoshock at the back.



Right, you get the idea, so let’s cut to the chase. This article’s photo gallery reveals an unblemished Ducati MH900e produced back in 2002, and the creature is making its way to the auction block at this very moment! You may submit your bid for this Italian wonder on The Ducati MH900e was designed by Pierre Terblanche to honor Mike Hailwood’s victory at the 1978 Isle of Man TT race. This gorgeous machine saw a limited production run of only 2,000 copies at the dawn of the 21st century, making it an extremely desirable rarity for any diehard Ducatista out there.To be fair, the MH900e has to be among the sexiest machines ever conceived by the illustrious South African designer. The way its front fairing merges with the gas tank to form a single unit is downright perfect, causing several motorcycle customization enterprises to replicate this feature on their bespoke ventures.As for the Duc’s technical specifications, its steel trellis framework embraces an air-cooled 904cc L-twin powerplant, with two desmodromic valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.2:1. The mill is capable of generating up to 75 stallions at around 8,000 spins per minute, along with 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range.In order to reach the rear 17-inch wheel, the oomph travels via a six-speed transmission and a chain final drive. This whole ordeal translates to a solid quarter-mile time of 11.9 seconds, while top speed is generously rated at 133 mph (215 kph).On the other hand, stopping power comes from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and four-piston calipers up front, accompanied by a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper at the rear. The bike’s front end sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted telescopic forks, coupled with a Sachs monoshock at the back.Right, you get the idea, so let’s cut to the chase. This article’s photo gallery reveals an unblemished Ducati MH900e produced back in 2002, and the creature is making its way to the auction block at this very moment! You may submit your bid for this Italian wonder on Bring A Trailer until July 3, but we do hope your wallet is well-nourished, as you’ll need over $20k to overtake the top bidder.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.