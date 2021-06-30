5 Lonzo Ball’s Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Has Given Itself Over to the Dark Side

White Knuckle Dodge Challenger Demon With Delivery Miles Packs a Strong LA Vibe

It’s a given that buying a relatively unused Dodge Challenger SRT Demon nowadays means spending considerably more than sticker, seeing as Dodge has stopped making these drag strip-focused muscle cars back in 2018, and their desirable factor is off the charts. 37 photos



When it first came out, the Demon was considered to be the world’s fastest non-electric production car to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill, as well as over a quarter-mile. Sure, you had to do a lot of prep work to extract maximum performance and grip from this thing, but that was a small price to pay for a



Of course, this 2018 Demon won’t leave you feeling as if you just paid a small price. It's only done 17 miles (27 km), which means it’s a brand-new vehicle and therefore extremely unhealthy for your bank account.



It is a good-looking car, though, thanks to that White Knuckle exterior with the black-accented Air Grabber hood, black rear decklid spoiler, black 18-inch alloy wheels, and Demon fender badges of the same color. We reckon this car would look amazing next to your typical LA backdrop, especially since Californians love white cars more than any other state, according to the numbers.



As for the interior, it’s pretty well specified with those red leather heated and ventilated seats, which by the way, still wear their protective plastic covers. Also included in the sale, as per the ECU ), plus an additional set of wheels and tires.



