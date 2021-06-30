Ducati's MG-20 Proves That a Magnesium e-Bike Is Possible, It Also Folds Down

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB Online Configurator Goes Live With Countless Options

Rated at 819 ponies and 740 Nm (546 pound-feet) of torque, the mid-engine land missile is covered by seven years of complimentary maintenance. The build-your-own tool for the first-ever Ferrari-badged road car with a V6 powerplant also lists carbon-fiber garnish for the engine bay, three standard wheel choices, three forged wheels, and a carbon-fiber option. The brakes are offered in aluminum, black, blue, Rosso Corsa, and yellow. Exposed carbon-fiber components for the exterior also need to be mentioned, along with 15 interior hues, three-seat designs, and a couple of body-hugging racing seats.The sixth of seven configuration pages lists carbon-fiber accents for the interior, and the final page is all about, wait for it, carpets. I wish I were joking, but Ferrari offers no fewer than 22 carpet colors and two designs for the floor mats. Typical of the Italian automaker, more customization is available as long as you book a personal session with your Ferrari dealer.Developed with an emphasis on the fun-to-drive concept, the 296 GTB takes its name from the 2,992-cc engine with six cylinders and the fixed-head body style. The gran turismo berlinetta will undoubtedly welcome a retractable hardtop convertible next year, and the all-aluminum roof is likely to mirror the mechanism of the SF90 Spider plug-in hybrid supercar.Coupled with a plug-in hybrid electric motor, the force-fed V6 helps the 296 GTB accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in less than 2.9 seconds if you opt for the Assetto Fiorano package. Developed specifically for uncompromised performance, the go-faster option reduces weight while improving downforce with front-bumper appendages.Rated at 819 ponies and 740 Nm (546 pound-feet) of torque, the mid-engine land missile is covered by seven years of complimentary maintenance.