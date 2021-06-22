Looking For a Brand-New Dodge Challenger Demon? This Dealership Has 16 of Them!

Are you in the market for a Dodge Challenger Demon and upset about missing out on the initial run? Well, a Dodge dealer in Southern California has no fewer than 16 of them in stock. And I'm not talking about low-mileage cars. These Demons have zero miles on their odometers.
How is that possible, given that the Demon was discontinued at the end of the 2018 model year? The owner of Huntington Beach Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram had been sitting on them since their debut. Now that the 808-horsepower Demon is gone for good, he thinks it's the right time to list them for sale.
But these mint-condition, three-year-old Demons don't come cheap. According to Jalopnik, the dealership is asking a whopping $200,000 for each drag-prepped Challenger. That's a massive hike from the original MSRP of $84,995, but not a lot more than what these cars are changing hands for at public auctions.
Of the 11 Dodge Demons that crossed the block in 2021, eight fetched more than $140,000, with the most expensive example hitting $167,200. Granted, that's still notably below $200K, but market values for these cars have gone up quite dramatically.
As of June 2021, the average auction price for Challenger Demons sold this year is $138,654. That's around $17,000 more than last year, when 22 Demons crossed the block with an average price of $121,337.
The Challenger Demon could fetch $150,000 on average at this rate, while certain examples could hit the $200,000 mark. So perhaps this dealership owner isn't all that crazy to sell the supercharged coupe at 135% more than MSRP.
If you're looking to get one, there's a wide variety of colors to choose from. Amazingly enough, almost all 16 Demons are unique as far as exterior looks go. There are 12 colors to choose from, and some are available with either body-colored or black engine hoods.
Dodge built 3,330 Demons from late 2017 until mid-2018, so 16 units might not seem like a lot. But you won't find this many Demons in one place anywhere else. Except for Dodge Challenger Demon owners' meetings, of course.
So, is $200,000 too much for a 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon? It is, after all, one of the most powerful and fastest production out there. Let me know in the comments.
