Dodge Demon With Outlandish “Fall(k)en” Widebody Kit Is Imaginary, Unfortunately

Dodge’s final Challenger SRT Demon rolled off the assembly line more than three years ago. Still, it’s safe to say the limited-production, extreme high-performance version will probably last forever in the hearts and minds of automotive aficionados. So, do we need to wonder why some enthusiasts like to revisit the concept behind it and come up with something new from time to time?
That’s exactly what happened with the pixel master behind the bradbuilds social media account, who says in the description that we’re dealing here with the second version of his imaginary take on the mighty Demon.
The first one was made back in late 2019, so the virtual design probably had enough time to mature into the heart and mind of the creator, in more than one way. To make sure we’ll be able to put the new version into perspective, we’ve also embedded below his initial take on a wider widebody Demon, and we can safely say the progress he has made since is quite visible.
Sure, some will argue that a widebody kit on a muscle car might seem like overkill, particularly when the model already sports a factory widening like the Challenger SRT Demon does. But in our opinion, this Challenger looks even better this way. We like it so much we even gave it the nickname Fall(k)en—fallen goes well with Falken, right?
Naturally, as always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so we’re not going to hold a grudge against anyone feeling that the extreme aero and/or the Falken Tire-tribute livery isn’t their thing.
As far as we’re concerned, the widebody kit adds even more panache to this monster of a car. Because of the low-rider attitude (among others), we’re almost ready to forget this wasn’t meant for the autocross or time-attack track. Yes, the Demon will always be remembered as a great quarter-mile apparition in the real world, but in imagination land, just about everything is possible.
