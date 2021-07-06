3 TFL Reviewer Buys a New Jeep Wrangler Instead of a 2021 Ford Bronco

More on this:

F-150 Customers Rejoice as Ford Secures New Supply of Chips

The second quarter of 2021 was particularly hard on the F-Series line of pickups. Ford took a turn for the worse over the semiconductor crisis, which is why the Ram and Silverado outsold the Blue Oval’s trucks. 27 photos



Happily for the Ford Motor Company, the upcoming quarter may be a little better thanks to a new supply of chips. Speaking to the



Thousands of F-Series workhorses are currently parked in lots in Michigan, Kentucky, and Missouri, and an undisclosed number of pickups will soon be shipped to U.S. retailers thanks to the fresh batch of valuable microchips.



Merkle added that rebuilding supplies will take the automotive industry well into 2022, which is pretty bad news for every automaker out there. According to supply chain experts, the chip shortage that also impacts the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles may last until October 2022.



Turning our attention back to the F-150 for the 2021 model year, the variants to have are the PowerBoost V6 hybrid and the V6-only



In the spring of 2022, Ford also plans to unsettle the likes of Tesla and Rivan with the F-150 Lightning. A very different affair from the previous two generations, the all-electric pickup is available to pre-order from $39,974 for the Pro work-oriented trim level. At the other end of the spectrum, the Platinum comes in at $89,874 or $82,374 after the federal tax credit. In the United States, the F-Series moved 158,235 units or 45,562 fewer units than in the first quarter of the year. By comparison, Ram and Chevrolet sold 164,232 examples of the P/U and 161,706 examples of the Silverado line.Happily for the Ford Motor Company, the upcoming quarter may be a little better thanks to a new supply of chips. Speaking to the Detroit Free Press , sales analyst Erich Merkle said that Dearborn’s number one priority is to improve inventories for the F-150 and the Super Duty family of trucks.Thousands of F-Series workhorses are currently parked in lots in Michigan, Kentucky, and Missouri, and an undisclosed number of pickups will soon be shipped to U.S. retailers thanks to the fresh batch of valuable microchips.Merkle added that rebuilding supplies will take the automotive industry well into 2022, which is pretty bad news for every automaker out there. According to supply chain experts, the chip shortage that also impacts the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles may last until October 2022.Turning our attention back to the F-150 for the 2021 model year, the variants to have are the PowerBoost V6 hybrid and the V6-only Raptor . Come 2022, the Raptor R will challenge the Ram 1500 TRX with the Predator 5.2-liter blown V8 that cranks out 760 ponies in the Shelby GT500.In the spring of 2022, Ford also plans to unsettle the likes of Tesla and Rivan with the F-150 Lightning. A very different affair from the previous two generations, the all-electric pickup is available to pre-order from $39,974 for the Pro work-oriented trim level. At the other end of the spectrum, the Platinum comes in at $89,874 or $82,374 after the federal tax credit.