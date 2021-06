2015 Mercedes-AMG C 63 “Edition 507” Sports Low Mileage and “Shocking” Paint Job

AMG

Especially if they’re limited-edition models like this 16,000-mile (around 26,000-km) 2015 Mercedes-C 63 “Edition 507” Coupe currently on sale from Bring a Trailer user szinMB in Littleton, Colorado. It’s a properly feisty Mars Red over black leather example that will probably have Mercedes-Benz subtlety purists scream indiscretion and run away before checking out any of the highlights Which, among other things, include neat stuff such as the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 (500 hp) matched to the company’s seven-speed AMG Speedshift MCT transmission. By the way, it’s an “Edition 507” model because it includes beefier engine parts, a Black Series-style vented hood, a splash of carbon fiber for the cockpit, forged 19-inch AMG wheels, and gloss black exterior touches to deliver an even more visible contrast to the crimson paint job.Apparently, we’re dealing with a car that was sold new by Mercedes-Benz of Littleton in Colorado, and even though it has been in possession of the seller since 2016, it hasn’t accrued too many miles on the odometer. Still, with around 16K miles, we really can’t brand this C 63 a garage queen either. Instead, it’s probably a prized possession that was driven sparingly and only when the proper occasion arose.The clean Carfax report and clean Colorado title should be equally alluring, along with the fact that one can ponder upon investing in this auction for another five days. Interestingly, bidding hasn’t gone overboard so far; the current highest bid stands at just $35,555. Very enticing indeed, considering the overall package.