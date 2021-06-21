One-of-Forty 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL 65 AMG Fondly Remembers a Special Anniversary

Although it’s sometimes rather hard to believe, the greatest grand tourers will probably shine under any circumstances. Including when presented against a desert backdrop that would be more appropriate for an off-roader, rather than a luxury coupe. But this 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL 65 AMG 40th Anniversary Edition easily proves its stunning B pillar-lacking silhouette belongs anywhere.
It seems the seller of this very special unit, which goes by the worldmotorsports username on Bring a Trailer, has gone out of their way to make sure this feisty V12-equipped CL-Class is enticing for just about everyone, even if one isn’t necessarily a fan of the Mercedes-Benz club. Just take a look at the mesmerizing desert-faring pictures from the gallery and then enjoy the video walkaround and drive features embedded below.
Afterward, we can easily have a proper discussion about what makes this CL 65 AMG a bit more special than the norm. It’s a third-generation example (C216) of the series that was produced by Mercedes-Benz for the 2008 model year with a specific purpose. It was one of just 40 examples built to commemorate the Mercedes-AMG founding some four decades earlier.
Apparently, just half of the production quota was reserved for the North American market and all the cars were treated to a few personalization choices. One would be the custom AMG Alubeam silver paintjob (Terminator’s liquid metal references, anyone?), which on this unit mixes with brown Nappa leather and the feisty twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine.
There’s also AMG’s Speedshift five-speed automatic transmission on board, alongside a “one out of 40” badge on the Comand controller, just so you don’t forget this is no ordinary CL-Class. As far as other highlights are concerned, we could also mention the stylish 20-inch forged alloy wheels, Alcantara headliner, or the fact that it has just a little over 33k miles on the odometer (33,276 miles / 53,553 km, to be more precise).
The Anniversary Edition CL 65 is now on dealer consignment with a clean Carfax report and a clean Nevada title, but one needs to hurry if this is the right AMG for the next acquisition. This is because the auction clock only has around nine hours left before it calls the bidding a wrap, and one also needs to consider the highest bid currently stands at exactly $56,555.
