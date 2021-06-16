This 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG Looks Quite Ready for Some Spirited Driving

Although for us humans when someone is just 17 years old we are often still referring to that person as being a kid, the same amount of time could equal an eternity in automotive terms. Luckily, some rides just tend to age better than others. And will always stand out in a crowd, no matter what.
Let’s take this 2004 Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG for example. Dressed up in a beautiful Mars Red Metallic exterior shade and sporting a charcoal leather upholstery for the interior, this spirited AMG creation is currently up for grabs on auction from a dealer going by the username “exclusive.impex” on Bring a Trailer.
The car was first acquired from a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Pompano Beach, Florida, and has traveled the states of Ohio, Georgia, and Alabama before returning to Florida and awaiting in Fort Lauderdale for somebody to take it out for additional adventures. It comes with service records, a clean Carfax report, and Alabama title, as well as just 56k miles (a little over 90,000 km) on the odometer.
Because we’re dealing with a retractable hardtop, there’s no color mismatch on the roof, and the SL 55 AMG also presents itself to the world shod in a neat set of 18-inch AMG wheels to complete the exterior picture. Moving inside, we find a subtle combination of charcoal leather upholstery, silver accents, and contrasting black leather covering the upper areas of the dashboard and door cards.
Other highlights include the Designo Alcantara headliner, quad exhaust system, cross-drilled brake rotors with silver brake calipers, or the recently flushed Active Body Control suspension system. Still not convinced? Then may we remind you that up front under the hood resides a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 capable of sending almost 500 horsepower and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) to the wheels.
By the way, better hurry with the buying decision because this auction is only live for another day (at the time of writing) and the current highest bid has already reached the $26,000 threshold.
