2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon Has the Makings of a Great Road Trip Companion

Even Mercedes-Benz is keenly aware that in many parts of the world the classic station wagon body style has fallen out of favor because just about everything these days is about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. This is probably why they’re only offering in the United States the E 450 4Matic All-Terrain Wagon and the mighty AMG E 63 S Wagon.
The former comes equipped with an EQ boosted inline-six turbo engine churning out 362 horsepower and has an MSRP of $67,600. Anyone looking to haul stuff amazingly fast during the summer road trips (and any other time during the rest of the year, of course) will in turn opt for the AMG version, which entices with a handcrafted V8 engine and a nasty price tag of at least $112,450 before adding any extras.
So, anyone looking for the feisty 3.4-second acceleration time to 60 mph (96 kph) without incurring a bank account penalty above the $100k threshold might want to consider this 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic Wagon instead. It’s currently up for grabs from private seller “67numberfive” on Bring a Trailer and comes with a stealthy (or perhaps even a bit menacing) Selenite Gray over black Exclusive leather finish.
It has been in the care of the current Monterey, California-based owner since last fall and has a history of traveling in both California and Arizona. The odometer shows just 39k miles (almost 63,000 km) and this feisty wagon comes prepared for new adventures thanks to a Stealth Hitches tow-ball kit, as well as a clean Carfax report and a clean California title.
Of course, the towing accessory isn’t the biggest highlight. Instead, we could refer to major points such as the mighty V8 (603 horsepower), 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, nine-speed automatic transmission, 20-inch AMG wheels, or the air suspension, among others. The list is actually longer, so it’s no wonder the current highest bid already stands at $75,000 with another day to go on the auction block.
So, anyone looking for the feisty 3.4-second acceleration time to 60 mph (96 kph) without incurring a bank account penalty above the $100k threshold might want to consider this 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic Wagon instead. It’s currently up for grabs from private seller “67numberfive” on Bring a Trailer and comes with a stealthy (or perhaps even a bit menacing) Selenite Gray over black Exclusive leather finish.
It has been in the care of the current Monterey, California-based owner since last fall and has a history of traveling in both California and Arizona. The odometer shows just 39k miles (almost 63,000 km) and this feisty wagon comes prepared for new adventures thanks to a Stealth Hitches tow-ball kit, as well as a clean Carfax report and a clean California title.
Of course, the towing accessory isn’t the biggest highlight. Instead, we could refer to major points such as the mighty V8 (603 horsepower), 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, nine-speed automatic transmission, 20-inch AMG wheels, or the air suspension, among others. The list is actually longer, so it’s no wonder the current highest bid already stands at $75,000 with another day to go on the auction block.