2023 Chevrolet Colorado Flaunts GMC Sierra 1500 Lights in Unofficial Rendering

Chevrolet prepares to pull the veils off the 2022 model year Silverado 1500, and in the background, the Golden Bowtie is working on a thorough redesign of the Colorado. Expected to launch for the 2023 model year, the mid-size pickup truck will be produced at the Wentzville plant in Missouri.
Imagined by Photoshop maestro Kleber Silva in two exterior colors, two wheel designs, and two equipment groups, the all-new Colorado will soldier on with two cab options and two box lengths. As opposed to the brand-new underpinnings of the 2023 Ford Ranger, General Motors will utilize an evolution of the outgoing 31XX vehicle architecture known as the 31XX-2.
These bits and pieces are shared with GM do Brasil because the Colorado is manufactured locally for South America under the S10 moniker. Turning our attention back to the U.S. variant, General Motors could phase out every single powerplant available today in favor of a four-cylinder turbo engine.
L3B is the codename of the culprit, which is alternatively called Tripower in the Silverado 1500. The 2.7-liter engine makes use of a dual volute turbine housing and an electrically actuated wastegate, and the BorgWarner turbocharger produces up to 22 pounds per square inch of boost. Also shared with the Cadillac CT4-V, the all-aluminum engine cranks out from 310 to 325 horsepower plus 348 and 381 pound-feet (472 to 517 Nm), respectively.
Like the Silverado and Sierra from the GMC brand, the Colorado and Canyon are further expected to get a little smarter thanks to next-generation infotainment systems. The cabin is clearly getting a makeover as well, and chances are that touch controls will replace some physical buttons.
As ever, the lineup should start with the rear-wheel-drive WT (Work Truck) and top with the Z71 and ZR2 variants. Because the underpinnings are pretty similar to the outgoing Colorado, the next-generation ZR2 should retain the Multimatic DSSV (Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve) damper technology that Chevrolet previously used in the fifth-generation Camaro Z/28.
These bits and pieces are shared with GM do Brasil because the Colorado is manufactured locally for South America under the S10 moniker. Turning our attention back to the U.S. variant, General Motors could phase out every single powerplant available today in favor of a four-cylinder turbo engine.
L3B is the codename of the culprit, which is alternatively called Tripower in the Silverado 1500. The 2.7-liter engine makes use of a dual volute turbine housing and an electrically actuated wastegate, and the BorgWarner turbocharger produces up to 22 pounds per square inch of boost. Also shared with the Cadillac CT4-V, the all-aluminum engine cranks out from 310 to 325 horsepower plus 348 and 381 pound-feet (472 to 517 Nm), respectively.
Like the Silverado and Sierra from the GMC brand, the Colorado and Canyon are further expected to get a little smarter thanks to next-generation infotainment systems. The cabin is clearly getting a makeover as well, and chances are that touch controls will replace some physical buttons.
As ever, the lineup should start with the rear-wheel-drive WT (Work Truck) and top with the Z71 and ZR2 variants. Because the underpinnings are pretty similar to the outgoing Colorado, the next-generation ZR2 should retain the Multimatic DSSV (Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve) damper technology that Chevrolet previously used in the fifth-generation Camaro Z/28.