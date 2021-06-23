This 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Will Be a Nightmare to Restore, Still Charming

5 1956 Chevy Bel Air Restomod Is a Slick CGI Tri-Five Waiting for the Custom Build

1958 is the year when Chevrolet Bel Air officially introduced the Impala nameplate, first offered as the top-of-the-range configuration but then evolving to become a stand-alone series. 9 photos



And looking at the example that we have here proves it all happened for a good reason.



The 1958 Bel Air was a handsome car, there’s no doubt about that, though the one sold online by eBay user



But if you’re the kind who likes to see the glass half full, then worth emphasizing is the patina is something that gives an iconic car quite a special look, and given the frame is still said to be in a good condition, a total restoration should definitely help give this Bel Air the head-turning charm that it deserves.



There’s no word on the engine under the hood, though we do know it’s a six-cylinder unit. The seller, however, says they didn’t try to start it as the keys are no longer around.



Overall, however, the



