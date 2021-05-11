1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Needs a Second Chance, Original V8 Locked Up from Sitting

Someone Designed and Built a Wooden Teardrop Camper for Cats

1958 was a pretty big year for Chevrolet Bel Air, as it marked the beginning of the third generation, as well as the debut of the Impala, offered as the top-of-the-line version of the hardtop coupe and convertible. 25 photos



The Bel Air that we have here is supposed to be a restoration candidate, but as you’ll learn in the next few lines, it comes with both good news and bad news.



First and foremost, let’s see the good parts. The Bel Air still comes with a matching numbers 283 V8 under the hood, a clean title, and several solid parts that could be used as a foundation for the upcoming restoration.



On the other hand, the 283 V8 unit that we told you about is locked up from sitting, so despite being the original engine that came with the car when it left the factory, it’ll require some fixes whose complexity can only be determined with a visual inspection.



Then, there’s the obvious rust that has already plagued several parts, including the floors and the trunk pans. There are some holes that would require patching, but again, checking out the car in person should help determine how many fixes would eventually be needed.



The interior also comes with bad news, as the rear seat doesn’t seem to be original, with eBay seller



At the end of the day, it goes without saying that restoring this Bel Air to factory specifications will be quite a challenge, but despite this, several netizens are already fighting to get the car home. The top bid at the time of writing is close to $1,900, with 6 days left until the auction comes to an end.

