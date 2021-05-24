This 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Begs for Full Restoration Since the Late 1970s

Power on the Moon Will Come Through Either Cables or Lasers

The 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air marked the debut of the second-generation series, and this time, the lineup was available with a series of four different engine options, namely two six-cylinders and two V8s. 16 photos



The Bel Air that we have here is indeed a 1955 model, but on the other hand, the engine under the hood is long gone after a previous owner wanted to do a swap but never finished the job.



But let’s start with the good news.



The 2-door hardtop still looks solid, though it goes without saying that it obviously shows its age, especially because it was also stored outside for about a year. eBay seller



The owner removed the original engine in an attempt to do the said swap but never installed another unit, so if you buy this Bel Air, you are the one to decide what to do next.



At some level, this is good news if what you’re aiming for is a restomod, but on the other hand, if you were hoping to restore the car to the factory specs, that might be a little bit too difficult given you’re only getting the 3-speed transmission.



The car also needs front seats, and unfortunately, we’re not being told if anything else is missing, so it’s hard to estimate how complete this



Despite all these shortcomings, this Bel Air is quite an eBay sensation, as the car has already received no less than 14 bids so far. The no-reserve auction is projected to come to an end in approximately one day, and the highest offer at the time of writing is $12,300.

