3 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Needs a Second Chance, Original V8 Locked Up from Sitting

2 This 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Begs for Full Restoration Since the Late 1970s

1963 Chevrolet Bel Air Flexes California Sun Patina After Sitting for 30 Years

While most people fancy an iconic car in tip-top shape, others think a natural patina is what makes an old model quite a legend, especially because it clearly shows what it’s been through in the last decades. 23 photos



What’s more, there’s only very little rust on this Bel Air, they claim, but of course, you should still inspect everything thoroughly before a potential purchase.



The car looks to be quite a rare survivor, as this 1963 wagon previously spent the last 3 decades in the same place, with no changes, aside from a series of fixes, made under the hood. It’s technically a two-owner



Finished in Autumn Gold and still boasting the original interior, this Bel Air would theoretically require a full restoration, though as the seller says, it all depends on whether you want to retain this unique patina or not. The interior, however, needs urgent fixes no matter if you like the exterior look or not, especially because there are several big rips on the dashboard.



The car was born with a V8 under the hood, and the same unit is still there paired with an automatic transmission. We’re being told the car still runs and drives, but worth knowing is that several mechanical fixes have already been made, so the



The odometer currently indicates 50,000 miles (80,500 km), but nobody knows for sure if the mileage is accurate or not.



But at the end of the day, this 1963 Chevrolet Bel Air is certainly worth checking out, especially if you like this natural finish that provides the car with a unique look. You can take this wagon home for $18,500. And the 1963 Bel Air wagon that we have here flexes this unique natural finish, with the Craigslist seller explaining the look of the car is the result of spending 30 years in the clear California sun.What’s more, there’s only very little rust on this Bel Air, they claim, but of course, you should still inspect everything thoroughly before a potential purchase.The car looks to be quite a rare survivor, as this 1963 wagon previously spent the last 3 decades in the same place, with no changes, aside from a series of fixes, made under the hood. It’s technically a two-owner Chevrolet , though the seller says they purchased it recently from the original family who owned it since new and kind of abandoned at one point on the side of the road.Finished in Autumn Gold and still boasting the original interior, this Bel Air would theoretically require a full restoration, though as the seller says, it all depends on whether you want to retain this unique patina or not. The interior, however, needs urgent fixes no matter if you like the exterior look or not, especially because there are several big rips on the dashboard.The car was born with a V8 under the hood, and the same unit is still there paired with an automatic transmission. We’re being told the car still runs and drives, but worth knowing is that several mechanical fixes have already been made, so the Bel Air now sports a new radiator, new master cylinders, and several other parts that allowed it to start and run.The odometer currently indicates 50,000 miles (80,500 km), but nobody knows for sure if the mileage is accurate or not.But at the end of the day, this 1963 Chevrolet Bel Air is certainly worth checking out, especially if you like this natural finish that provides the car with a unique look. You can take this wagon home for $18,500.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.