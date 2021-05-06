1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Stored Inside for Over 30 Years Needs Total Restoration

5 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Found While Going to Pick Blueberries, V8 Still Running

The 1957 Bel Air was the last model year of the second generation, and naturally, it didn’t introduce too many substantial changes given Chevrolet was already working on the debut of the ’58 series. 17 photos



And the Bel Air that we have here is a testament to those great times, not only because it still looks to be in a good shape (though we don’t know if the car has already been restored or not) but also thanks to several original parts that it still comes with.



The two-owner



The matching-numbers engine under the hood was seized at 83,000 miles (133,500 km), but a closer inspection is obviously recommended to see its current condition.



The car still comes with the original paint and interior, and the seller also claims the top is likely to be original as well. All of these are excellent news for anyone planning a full restoration to factory specs, especially because at the first glance, no big parts seem to be missing.



According to the VIN, this car left the Tarrytown, New York factory as a Bel Air 2400 with a V8 under the hood, and if the same engine is still there, this definitely adds to its final value.



And speaking of the value, the car isn’t listed for auction but comes with a fixed price. The seller expects to get $50,000 for this Bel Air, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled should someone be interested in another deal. But on the other hand, it was the Bel Air that everybody loved, including celebrities like Elvis Presley, while Chevy fans were pleased to see the GM brand finally increasing the engine displacement. Because yes, the 1957 Bel Air finally got a 283ci (4.6-liter) unit with 283 horsepower in addition to the 215 (3.5-liter), 235 (3.9-liter), and 265 (4.3-liter) engines already available in the range.And the Bel Air that we have here is a testament to those great times, not only because it still looks to be in a good shape (though we don’t know if the car has already been restored or not) but also thanks to several original parts that it still comes with.The two-owner 1957 Bel Air was stored indoors for more than three decades, according to eBay seller tintonautowrecking , and it obviously requires a full restoration, as you can easily tell from the photos included in our gallery here.The matching-numbers engine under the hood was seized at 83,000 miles (133,500 km), but a closer inspection is obviously recommended to see its current condition.The car still comes with the original paint and interior, and the seller also claims the top is likely to be original as well. All of these are excellent news for anyone planning a full restoration to factory specs, especially because at the first glance, no big parts seem to be missing.According to the VIN, this car left the Tarrytown, New York factory as a Bel Air 2400 with a V8 under the hood, and if the same engine is still there, this definitely adds to its final value.And speaking of the value, the car isn’t listed for auction but comes with a fixed price. The seller expects to get $50,000 for this Bel Air, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled should someone be interested in another deal.

