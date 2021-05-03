Unrestored 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sees Daylight After 25 Years, V8 Still Turns

4 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Found While Going to Pick Blueberries, V8 Still Running

The car isn’t listed for auction but comes with a fixed price, so you can take it home for $15,000. It’s parked in Georgia if you’re interested in a live inspection. On the other hand, the Bel Air was already a highly successful model, and the 1957 version, in particular, was considered the icing on the cake in a lineup whose popularity was skyrocketing. Several celebrities, including Elvis Presley himself, drove such a model, as the king of rock ‘n’ roll showed up in a 1957 Bel Air during the annual Christmas parade in Austin.Needless to say, the 1957 Bel Air has therefore become the dream of many collectors, though a model in mint condition obviously costs a small fortune these days.So if you’re going for plan B and try to find an original model that could be restored, the one that we have here is definitely worth a look.According to the VIN, what we have here is a 1957 Bel Air that was born with a V8 engine under the hood, with eBay seller wrico69 guaranteeing the car has been owned by the same family for over 40 years. It spent its entire life in Georgia, they say, with the Bel Air recently pulled from storage after sitting for some 25 years due to a leak in the gas tank.It goes without saying the car doesn’t come in its best shape, and the rust has clearly taken its toll on this one, which means whoever buys it would have to do plenty of work on the body. It’s not clear if the V8 under the hood is the original one, but according to the seller, it still turns.Several new parts have already been purchased in the last few years, and all of them go with the car to help the new owner with the restoration.The car isn’t listed for auction but comes with a fixed price, so you can take it home for $15,000. It’s parked in Georgia if you’re interested in a live inspection.

