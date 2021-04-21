Do Exploding Starships Go to Valhalla? Here’s a Video to Make You All Emotional

4 $350 Corvette Scale Replica Is So Great You'll Probably Mistake It for a Real C8

1 C7 Corvette Gets Impounded by Police After Driver Doubles the Limit at 151 MPH

More on this:

20k-Mile 1959 Chevy Bel Air Deluxe Hides an Interesting V8 Secret Under the Hood

Although the fourth-generation Bel Air doesn’t hold a candle against the cult following of the 1955 to 1957 Tri-Five Chevrolets , it doesn’t mean the 1959 model fell out of the history books. Instead, with the brand having an all-new atmosphere for the model year, classic car aficionados know very well it was the moment when GM introduced the (in)famous "cat's-eye" taillight styling. 24 photos



While this particular design may not be everyone’s cup of tea, we can all agree this 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air Deluxe we found sitting on the eBay auction block for another five days or so will bring a huge smile to the next owner’s face.



Above all else, we’re pointing out this example because it’s one of the tidiest we’ve come across from the



First things, first. The body of this 2-door hardtop is covered in a Satin Beige paint job, and inside, it comes neatly equipped with the “original” Code 862 Copper two-tone brocade cloth and vinyl upholstery. We have no idea where it resided all these years, but currently, the car is located in Visalia, California, with the sunny atmosphere probably being responsible for the rust-free appearance.



Secondly, the Bel Air is said to have accrued just a hint over 20,000 miles (a bit over 32,000 km) on its odometer, which is almost hard to believe considering this Chevy’s been casting a shadow on planet Earth for more than



Anyways, aside from the clean exterior and interior packaging, the Bel Air’s single biggest highlight has to be the powertrain. As such, seller robzragz notes a performance engine swap that includes the use of a 1958 Chevy Corvette 283ci (4.6-liter) small-block V8 mill that supposedly still delivers 290 horsepower as it did back during its heyday.



That remains to be determined, but at least we know it runs “extremely” well alongside the four-speed transmission and will even keep the driver cool with a working AC system. At the time of writing, the reserve hasn’t been met just yet, even after 32 bids and a



America was clearly on a roll during those days. The automotive industry enjoyed fantastic sales traction and domestic carmakers pulled all the strings to try and beat the competition. That’s probably why Chevrolet opted for the radical design choice, which back in the day alienated some of the fans but nowadays comes as a fantastic example of the excesses of the period.While this particular design may not be everyone’s cup of tea, we can all agree this 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air Deluxe we found sitting on the eBay auction block for another five days or so will bring a huge smile to the next owner’s face.Above all else, we’re pointing out this example because it’s one of the tidiest we’ve come across from the series and era . Its subtle and clean exterior also covers a drivetrain secret that might be what the doctor ordered in terms of performance.First things, first. The body of this 2-door hardtop is covered in a Satin Beige paint job, and inside, it comes neatly equipped with the “original” Code 862 Copper two-tone brocade cloth and vinyl upholstery. We have no idea where it resided all these years, but currently, the car is located in Visalia, California, with the sunny atmosphere probably being responsible for the rust-free appearance.Secondly, the Bel Air is said to have accrued just a hint over 20,000 miles (a bit over 32,000 km) on its odometer, which is almost hard to believe considering this Chevy’s been casting a shadow on planet Earth for more than six decades Anyways, aside from the clean exterior and interior packaging, the Bel Air’s single biggest highlight has to be the powertrain. As such, seller robzragz notes a performance engine swap that includes the use of a 1958 Chevy Corvette 283ci (4.6-liter) small-block V8 mill that supposedly still delivers 290 horsepower as it did back during its heyday.That remains to be determined, but at least we know it runs “extremely” well alongside the four-speed transmission and will even keep the driver cool with a working AC system. At the time of writing, the reserve hasn’t been met just yet, even after 32 bids and a current standing at precisely $32,123.45.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.