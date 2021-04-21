C7 Corvette Gets Impounded by Police After Driver Doubles the Limit at 151 MPH

Much of the attention of Chevrolet Corvette fans focuses on the mid-engine C8 iteration, but we all know that its predecessor was also entirely worthy of the title of “America’s sports car.” It’s just that its high-performance limits should always be tested in the safe environment of a racetrack or a drag strip.
Otherwise, bad things will happen, even if the driver gets away unharmed after performing some high-speed shenanigans. For example, they could lose the vehicle. That’s because in some parts of the world, police mean business when it comes to speeding, as one C7 Corvette driver found out the hard way a few days ago.
According to local news reports, British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police performed “speed enforcement on Highway 5” (the infamous Coquihalla mountain road) on Saturday, April 17, when an officer was surprised to catch on the in-car radar equipment a “northbound Corvette traveling at over twice the speed limit - 243 kph, to be exact,” as per BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Halskov, cited by local outlet Radio NL.
Naturally, the Corvette’s 151-mph “flight plan” was quickly brought to a halt. The driver was safely pulled over, issued the appropriate speeding fine, and now faces a few more hurdles before indulging in future automotive-related shenanigans.
That’s because the BC RCMP also “issued an Appearance Notice for excessive speed, meaning that the driver must appear in Court, where, upon conviction, penalties may be significantly higher than the maximum fine allowed by serving a ticket,” according to Halskov, also cited by the Merritt Herald.
And, probably just to make sure everyone gets the hint, it turns out the Canadian Police also impounded the C7 Corvette while the authorities are now exploring additional options that may see the offender face a “lengthy driving prohibition.”
Frankly, this zero-tolerance policy for such hooning doesn’t seem at all exaggerated, considering all the accidents with injuries and fatalities resulting from excessive speeding. Authorities in British Columbia note that no less than 115 people die on average each year in the province because of accidents resulting from high-risk driving behaviors.
