Rundown Piaggio Ape Turned Parklet Is Awesome Example of Malicious Compliance

There’s an old phrase comparing life in the city to a “concrete jungle.” It is still relevant today, perhaps even more so as alternative means of transport around the city are striving for acceptance in the limited, ever-busier physical landscape.
Parklets are not new to the urban landscape. As the name implies, they’re teeny-tiny parks slash green zones, either set up by authorities or local businesses, with the goal of providing more space and amenities for people using the street. This usually means favoring pedestrians and cyclists, to the detriment of car owners, since parklets use public parking spaces – sometimes even several of them.
Every once in a while, parklets come to be as instances of malicious compliance or subversive acts from activists aiming for the reduction of motor vehicle ownership and traffic. This is one such case, and its big unveil yesterday has prompted a very heated debate on social media. Is this a way of giving back to the community, as the mastermind behind it claims, or is it a way of stealing from it, since it directly impacts car owners, by depriving them of a public parking space?
Speaking of the mastermind, his name is Adam Tranter and he describes himself on Twitter as “Bicycle Mayor of Coventry” (in the UK) who “wants safer streets for more walking and cycling.” He divides his time between Coventry and London, and the location for his parklet is a stone’s throw away from the Abbey Fields car and car park.
At first, he tried to set up a proper parklet, he says on Twitter, but was soon discouraged by authorities: parking spaces were exclusively destined for motor vehicles. So, perhaps taking inspiration from many other “cardeners” before him, he turned a rundown Piaggio Ape into the parklet, so that it now provides a quaint and quite nice resting place for a couple of people. He even got a permit, as proven by the sticker on the window.
Tranter’s idea is that public parking should be available for pedestrians and cyclists, too, since it’s public – and not be used as car storage at all times. He thinks this is his way of giving back to the community, by offering an alternative that is inclusive.
His project has attained near-viral status and, with the increased attention, comes the controversy. While most commenters praise him for his project, there are plenty who don’t see it in the same positive light. If you turn a public space meant for parking in anything else, isn’t that stealing from the community – and for an ego project, no less?
I built a parklet in a car parking space but it was removed by the council because it wasn’t a motor vehicle.— Adam Tranter (@adamtranter) June 21, 2021
I’ve now built a parklet which is a motor vehicle and so the space for the community is back. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/d8YKiw75Io