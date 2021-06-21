Hubble Space Telescope Is Getting Old, Experiences Another Computer Glitch

1956 Chevrolet Wagon Shorty Is a Weird but Flawless Build

Botched-up or out-of-the-box thinking? That's the question that pops into my mind whenever I see a Tri-Five Chevy shorty conversion. And here's another one. 13 photos



Whoever sliced the length between the front doors and the rear wheel wells did a great job. The front and rear ends were welded together flawlessly and the paint job looks pretty good, shiny and all. The hot rod-style pinstriping on the nose, the tailgate, and the under the door handles are a nice touch too.



Shorty conversion aside, this



The interior has been modified too. Of course, the shorty conversion turned the wagon into a two-seater, but that's not all. The standard front bench is gone, replaced by a pair of modern seats. I also spotted a non-Tri-Five steering wheel with four spokes. The dashboard, door panels, and floor are in good condition, although the latter needs a cleaning. The owner also added modern seat belts for enhanced safety.



The restomod job continues under the hood, where the original engine has been replaced by a more modern 5.7-liter V8. The owner doesn't provide details or photos of the mill, so it could be any version of GM's 350 small-block. This engine was introduced in 1967 and remained in production, in various forms, until 2002.



What we do know for a fact is that it mates to a TH-400 automatic transmission. And this newer V8 should pack more punch than the engines that



Getting back to the question at the top of this article, how do you feel about shorty conversions of 1955-to-1957 Chevys? Is it a good way to make a Tri-Five lighter and maybe save it from the junkyard? Is it the type of build that should be banned given how valuable Tri-Fives are nowadays?



I'm all up for weird builds, but I can't decide whether I like this one or not. All I can say is this is what a Tri-Five



