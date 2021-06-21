1956 Chevrolet Wagon Shorty Is a Weird but Flawless Build

Botched-up or out-of-the-box thinking? That's the question that pops into my mind whenever I see a Tri-Five Chevy shorty conversion. And here's another one.
Remember the rusty 1957 Bel Air shorty we stumbled upon a while ago? Well, this one's completely different. Not only it's based on a 1956 station wagon, likely a 150 or 210 model, but it has converted the restomod way. It packs a few modern features and looks spotless inside and out.
Whoever sliced the length between the front doors and the rear wheel wells did a great job. The front and rear ends were welded together flawlessly and the paint job looks pretty good, shiny and all. The hot rod-style pinstriping on the nose, the tailgate, and the under the door handles are a nice touch too.
Shorty conversion aside, this Tri-Five wagon also stands out by means of a front bumper delete, a new grille that stretches from one corner to the other, a body-colored rear bumper, and a set of five-spoke wheels wrapped in modern rubber.
The interior has been modified too. Of course, the shorty conversion turned the wagon into a two-seater, but that's not all. The standard front bench is gone, replaced by a pair of modern seats. I also spotted a non-Tri-Five steering wheel with four spokes. The dashboard, door panels, and floor are in good condition, although the latter needs a cleaning. The owner also added modern seat belts for enhanced safety.
The restomod job continues under the hood, where the original engine has been replaced by a more modern 5.7-liter V8. The owner doesn't provide details or photos of the mill, so it could be any version of GM's 350 small-block. This engine was introduced in 1967 and remained in production, in various forms, until 2002.
What we do know for a fact is that it mates to a TH-400 automatic transmission. And this newer V8 should pack more punch than the engines that Chevrolet offered in the Tri-Five back in the day. The seller adds that the shorty runs well, handles good, and "hits a good lick going down the road."
Getting back to the question at the top of this article, how do you feel about shorty conversions of 1955-to-1957 Chevys? Is it a good way to make a Tri-Five lighter and maybe save it from the junkyard? Is it the type of build that should be banned given how valuable Tri-Fives are nowadays?
I'm all up for weird builds, but I can't decide whether I like this one or not. All I can say is this is what a Tri-Five hatchback might have looked like if Chevy had built one.
Whatever the case, this yellow shorty is listed on Facebook Marketplace as we speak. The seller is asking $22,500, but he's willing to discuss a trade.
