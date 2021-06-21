Mr. Regular Says the 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Is "Hot Garbage"

Haus.Me, the Vacation Home for Perfectionists, Is Sustainable, Smart and Fancy

The Ford F-150 Raptor is now entering a brand new 3rd generation and has spawned a little brother, the Ranger Raptor. You see these lifted monstrosities everywhere, so it's fair to assume that people like them. 7 photos



However, it's pretty rare that somebody outright argues that the Raptor is a bad vehicle. Yet that's what the master of insulting cars did in his latest video. We're talking about a



We've been listening to him mock cars since 2012 and honestly still find it entertaining from time to time. The dirty old man humor can be a little tricky to follow, but at least he tries to be factual with actual criticism.



The video starts off by pointing out that Ford is a master of badge engineering, turning base models into marketing wonders with 75% markups. Turning a half-ton fleet truck into an SVT is like arriving at a nice restaurant in army boots and a cutoff T-shirt, but it works.



The first real criticism targets structural rigidity. This being an old SuperCab body from the 2010s, it doesn't have B-pillars or body rigidity. So you hear the flex going over bad roads and when closing the door.



We're reminded that the early Raptors also came with a 5.4-liter Modular 3-valve V8, which made 310 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. However, most people wanted the more powerful 6.2-liter shared with the Super Duty that made 411 hp and 434 lb-ft (on good gas). So they dropped the smaller engine in 2011.



While Ford marketing and internet stunts will lead you to believe that the Raptor is a road-legal race truck, Mr. Regular argues it drives and handles just like a normal Ford. But it does admittedly have a lot of toys on it, from the shocks to the locking diffs and all the widebody armor.



