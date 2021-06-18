The 2021 Hyundai i20 N Costs More Than a Ford Fiesta ST in the United Kingdom

At the moment of reporting, a brand-new Fiesta ST with the ST-3 equipment group is priced from £24,580 ($33,935) in the United Kingdom. But Hyundai, a brand that doesn’t have the same recognition in the segment as FoMoCo, is asking £24,995 ($34,500) for the i20 N.
The question is, does it make sense? To each his own, but it’s hard to deny this car’s go-faster credentials. Exclusively offered with five instead of three doors, the i20 N also sweetens the deal with four instead of three cylinders. 1.6 T-GDi is the name of the force-fed lump, and it’s a cherry of an engine thanks to 204 PS (201 horsepower) and 275 Nm (203 pound-feet).
A short-throw manual comes as standard, along with the N Corner Carving Differential that regulates the power to the front wheels in all conditions. The red button featured on the three-spoke steering wheel initiates the rev-matching system, which is designed to double declutch when downshifting.
What kind of extras are offered in the United Kingdom? The list starts with metallic or pearl finishes for the bodywork at £550 ($760) while the black-painted roof adds £500 ($690) to the tally. The Performance Blue special paint and Bose premium sound system are listed at £550 and £500 as well.
Developed at the Namyang development center in South Korea, then perfected on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, every i20 N sold in this part of the world is covered by a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty. The perks of going to a Hyundai dealership instead of Ford further include roadside assistance, five annual health checks, and 12-year anti-corrosion coverage.
Equipped with pretty much everything you need for commuting and on-track shenanigans, the i20 N ranges from 1,190 to 1,330 kilograms (2,624 to 2,932 pounds) depending on specification. Those are similar weight figures to the Fiesta ST. Speaking of which, the newcomer trails the Fiesta ST by 0.2 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) although pure acceleration isn’t exactly how a subcompact hot hatchback should be enjoyed.
